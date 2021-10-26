AICTE Result 2021 Out for Asst Director & Deputy Director Post @aicte.nta.ac.in, Check Score Card

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has declared the written exam result for the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Director on its official website -aicte.nta.ac.in. Check score card link here.

AICTE Result 2021: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has declared the written exam result for the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Director. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Director can check their result/score card available on the official website of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) i.e.-aicte.nta.ac.in.

The PDF of the AICTE Result 2021 for the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Director is available on the official website of AICTE. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: AICTE Result/Score Card 2021





It is noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted he written test for the post of Assistant Director (AD) & Deputy Director (DD) on 25.08.2021 (Wednesday) for the candidates who have successfully applied against the Advertisement No. Admin.(Estt.)/02/(01)/2021 Dated 12.02.2021 issued by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), a statutory body of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

All India Council for Technical Education has invited online application for the posts of Assistant Director (AD) & Deputy Director (DD) against the Advertisement No. Admn.(Estt.)/02(01)/2021. Last date for submission of online application for the above post was 03 March 2021.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Director (AD) & Deputy Director (DD) post can check their result available on the official website.

How to Download: AICTE Result 2021 for Asst Director & Deputy Director Post