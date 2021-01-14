AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Post @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Details

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Assistant Professor post in the Department of Nephrology and Surgical Gastroenterology can check the interview schedule available on the official website of AIIMS i.e.-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

As per the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar will conduct the Interview Schedule for Assistant Professor post on 19 January 2021.

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round should note that they can appear for the interview physically or can join through video conferencing. The candidates will have to give their option for attending the interview either physically or through video conference to recruitment@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in by 15th January, 2021.

Further, candidates who want to join the Video Conferencing through Google Meet for Interview will have to send scanned original documents to- recruitment@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in latest by 15th January, 2021.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Professor in the Department of Nephrology and Surgical Gastroenterology can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

