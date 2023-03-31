AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2023 Out For Faculty Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in: Check Date And Others

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the interview schedule for the Faculty Post on its official website- https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. Download PDF here.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the interview schedule for the Faculty Posts for various disciplines on its official website. AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be conducting the interview/document verification for Faculty posts from 07 April 2023 onwards.

According to the short notice released, the interview/document verification for the Faculty Posts will be conducted from 07 to 12 April 2023.

Document Verification will be held from 07 to 11 April 2023 whereas interview will be held from 08 to 12 April 2023.

The document verification for the disciplines including Anatomy/Anaesthesiology/Biochemistry/Burn & Plastic Surgery will be held on 07 April 2023 whereas interviews for these departments will be held on 08 April 2023.

You can check the details document verification /interview schedule for other disciplines on the notification.

All those candidates shortlisted for Faculty Posts will have to produce one self-attested photocopy along with original copies of the documents as mentioned in the notification before the Document Verification Committee at the time of verification.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the various Faculty posts against Advertisement no.- AIIMS/BBSR/RECT./FAC. RECT./2022/941/

4643 can check the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2023

Visit to the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the home page. Click on the link-"7697 - Document Verification & Interview Schedule for recruitment of various faculty posts in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar-2022. " available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2023 notification on your screen. Download and save the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2023 for your future reference.





