AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Guest Faculty Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Guest Faculty Posts: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the Guest Faculty Posts for Bio-statistics and Sociology. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 14th August 2020 through Google Meet.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including a postgraduate degree in respective discipline from recognized university can apply for Recruitment 2020 for Guest Faculty Posts.

Applying candidates should note the selection for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Guest Faculty Posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview through Google Meet.



Important Dates for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Guest Faculty Posts:

Date for walk-in-interview: 14th August 2020

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Guest Faculty Posts:

Guest Faculty

Subjects

Bio-statistics

Sociology

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Guest Faculty Posts:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a postgraduate degree in respective discipline from recognized university/institute having minimum 3 years of experience.

Ph.D in respective disciplines is desirable.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment for Guest Faculty: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Guest Faculty Posts:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts and will have to appear for the walk-in-interview which will be conducted by AllMS, Bhubaneswar at 11 AM on 14th August 2020 through Google. Applying candidates should note that the original certificates i.e. Degree certificate, qualifying degrees' Date of Birth certificate etc, of the candidates will be verified by the institute. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.