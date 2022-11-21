AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 For Group A Posts, Apply Online at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has invited online application for the Group A Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Bhubaneswar MPrecruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the recruitment notice for Various Group A Faculty Posts in the Employment News (19 November-25 November) 2022.

Applying candidates should note that this is a rolling advertisement and will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/Rojgar Samachar. Cut off dates & other relevant information related to this recruitment shall be intimated only on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar official website.

The first cut-off date will be 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. In case the cut-off date falls on weekly off or holidays, then the cut-off date of submission of application will be shifted to the next working day (up to 5.00 PM).



Notification Details AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:

Vacancy Details AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:

Professor-29

Additional Professor-05

Associate Professor-08

Assistant Professor-25

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Candidates are advised to check the details notification link for the eligibility criteria/educational qualification/experience/age limit and other.

How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022

Visit to the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the home page. Click on the link-"4643-FULL ADVERTISEMENT- ROLLING ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF FACULTY POSTS (GROUP ‘A’) IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS OF AIIMS BHUBANESWAR ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS-2022." available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022 on your screen. Download and save the copy of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022 for your future reference.

Click Here For AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022 PDF



How To Apply AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022:

This is a “Rolling Advertisement” and will be used to fill the unfilled posts by issuing subsequent notifications on the website - https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/ and this advertisement will be valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. The first cut-off date will be 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar.