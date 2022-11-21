AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 For Group A Posts, Apply Online at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the recruitment notice for Various Group A Faculty Posts in the Employment News (19 November-25 November) 2022.
Applying candidates should note that this is a rolling advertisement and will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/Rojgar Samachar. Cut off dates & other relevant information related to this recruitment shall be intimated only on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar official website.
The first cut-off date will be 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. In case the cut-off date falls on weekly off or holidays, then the cut-off date of submission of application will be shifted to the next working day (up to 5.00 PM).
Notification Details AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:
AIIMS/BBSR/RECT./FAC. RECT./2022/941/4643
Vacancy Details AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:
Professor-29
Additional Professor-05
Associate Professor-08
Assistant Professor-25
Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification
Candidates are advised to check the details notification link for the eligibility criteria/educational qualification/experience/age limit and other.
How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022
- Visit to the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/
- Go to the what’s New section available on the home page.
- Click on the link-"4643-FULL ADVERTISEMENT- ROLLING ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF FACULTY POSTS (GROUP ‘A’) IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS OF AIIMS BHUBANESWAR ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS-2022." available on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022 on your screen.
- Download and save the copy of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022 for your future reference.
How To Apply AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022:
This is a “Rolling Advertisement” and will be used to fill the unfilled posts by issuing subsequent notifications on the website - https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/ and this advertisement will be valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. The first cut-off date will be 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar.