AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 For Group A Posts, Apply Online at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022:  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)  Bhubaneswar has released the recruitment notice for Various Group A Faculty Posts in the Employment News (19 November-25 November) 2022. 

Applying candidates should note that this is a rolling advertisement and will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/Rojgar Samachar. Cut off dates & other relevant information related to this recruitment shall be intimated only on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar official website.

The first cut-off date will be 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. In case the cut-off date falls on weekly off or holidays, then the cut-off date of submission of application will be shifted to the next working day (up to 5.00 PM).


Notification Details AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: 
AIIMS/BBSR/RECT./FAC. RECT./2022/941/4643

Vacancy Details AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022:  
Professor-29
Additional Professor-05
Associate Professor-08
Assistant Professor-25
Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: 
Educational Qualification
Candidates are advised to check the details notification link for the eligibility criteria/educational qualification/experience/age limit and other. 

How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022

  1. Visit to the official website of AIIMS  Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/
  2. Go to the what’s New section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-"4643-FULL ADVERTISEMENT- ROLLING ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF FACULTY POSTS (GROUP ‘A’) IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS OF AIIMS BHUBANESWAR ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS-2022." available on the homepage.
  4. You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022 on your screen.
  5. Download and save the copy of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022 for your future reference. 

Click Here For AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022 PDF

How To Apply AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2022: 
This is a “Rolling Advertisement” and will be used to fill the unfilled posts by issuing subsequent notifications on the website - https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/ and this advertisement will be valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. The first cut-off date will be 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. 

