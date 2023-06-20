AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Counselling Dates, MBBS Seats, Course Fees, Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Know what is AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023 Admission process based on NEET score. Check here for AIIMS MBBS admission cutoff, seats, fees and counselling guidelines. Also, know what is the AIIMS MBBS bond criteria.

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023 Admission: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS New Delhi ) was founded in 1956. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in various fields such as medicine, allied sciences, sciences, and pharmacy. AIIMS Delhi is the top medical college in India as per the NIRF medical colleges ranking. Whereas, AIIMS New Delhi has also bagged the sixth position in the overall category of the NIRF 2023 ranking.

For admission into the AIIMS MBBS candidates must have qualified NEET 2023. The overall AIIMS MBBS course is for 5 years and 6 months including Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship. Whereas, for admission into the PG courses they need to secure a merit score in the INI CET. All India Institute of Medical Sciences has a placement cell in the college that provides placements for students in the top reputed organisations with good packages.

AIIMS Delhi 2023: Why it is the top 10 medical colleges in India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has earned the top rank in this year’s NIRF ranking 2023. Under the Education Ministry's ranking framework, the higher education institutes across the country are assessed on various parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. AIIMS has fulfilled all the above-mentioned criteria to secure a top position. Check below the list of top 10 medical colleges:

Name State Score Rank All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Delhi 94.32 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh 81.10 2 Christian Medical College Tamil Nadu 75.29 3 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences Karnataka 72.46 4 Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research Pondicherry 72.10 5 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Tamil Nadu 70.84 6 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Uttar Pradesh 69.62 7 Banaras Hindu University Uttar Pradesh 68.75 8 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Karnataka 66.19 9 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Kerala 65.24 10

AIIMS Delhi MBBS Admission Highlights

Candidates can check below the detailed overview of AIIMS Delhi MBBS admission.

About AIIMS AIIMS Delhi MBBS Admission Details AIIMS Delhi Full Form All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Established 1956 Exam NEET UG 2023 Institute Type Institute of National Importance Approvals NMC, INC Gender Co-ed Student count 2841 Faculty count 775 Gender percentage Male 57% and Female 43% Ranking NIRF 2023 Category: Medical | NIRF 2023 Rank: 01 MBBS Seats 132 AIIMS MBBS Fees (Approx) Rs. 6,870 Approx. (Subject to revision as admission guidelines )

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Fees

The MBBS seats are allotted based on the NEET 2023 rank under AIQ 15% quota based on the choices opted by the candidates, seat availability and reservation policies. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the AIIMS Delhi MBBS course can check below the fees (as per last year).

Particulars Fees Registration Fee Rs.25 Caution Money Rs.100 Tuition Fee Rs.1350 Laboratory Fee Rs.90 Student Union Fee Rs.63 Total Rs.1628

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023 Hostel Fees

Candidates can check below the AIIMS MBBS hostel charges:

Particulars AIIMS MBBS Hostel Fees (Last Year) Hostel Rent Rs.990 Gymkhana Fee Rs.220 Pot Fund Rs.1320 Electricity Charges Rs.198 Mess Security (Refundable) Rs.500 Hostel Security (Refundable) Rs.1000 Total Rs.4228

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Seats

As per the information brochure, there are a total of 125 seats are reserved for Indians and 7 seats for Foreign Nationals for admission to the MBBS course. The admission will be done as per the category-wise reservation policy. The roster (including 5% reservation for Persons with Benchmark Disability) will be maintained by the Medical Counselling Committee and shall be applied to AIIMS, New Delhi.

Nationality Seats Intake Indian National 125 Foreign National 7

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: NEET-based Admission Cutoff

This year, a total of 56.21% of candidates have qualified for the NEET UG for admission to MBBS admission 2023 and other medical courses. The NEET cut-off 2023 for the general category has gone up from 715-117 to 720-137. The cut-off for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has also increased from 116-93 last year to 136-107 this year. Check below the category-wise cut-off for AIIMS Delhi:

Categories Cut-Off Percentile NEET Cut-Off 2023 General 50th 720-137 General-PH 45th 720-137 SC 40th 136-107 ST 40th 136-107 OBC 40th 136-107 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 120-107

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Opening and Closing Rank Round 1

Last year, a total of 93 candidates were admitted to AIIMS MBBS through NEET Round 1 counselling. The AIIMS MBBS admission AIR rank range for the general category was 3 to 18180 while for OBC it was 100 - 548. Candidates can check the last year's AIIMS rank range for MBBS admission.