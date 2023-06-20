AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Counselling Dates, MBBS Seats, Course Fees, Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023 Admission: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS New Delhi ) was founded in 1956. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in various fields such as medicine, allied sciences, sciences, and pharmacy. AIIMS Delhi is the top medical college in India as per the NIRF medical colleges ranking. Whereas, AIIMS New Delhi has also bagged the sixth position in the overall category of the NIRF 2023 ranking.
For admission into the AIIMS MBBS candidates must have qualified NEET 2023. The overall AIIMS MBBS course is for 5 years and 6 months including Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship. Whereas, for admission into the PG courses they need to secure a merit score in the INI CET. All India Institute of Medical Sciences has a placement cell in the college that provides placements for students in the top reputed organisations with good packages.
Check - NEET Couselling 2023 Date
AIIMS Delhi 2023: Why it is the top 10 medical colleges in India
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has earned the top rank in this year’s NIRF ranking 2023. Under the Education Ministry's ranking framework, the higher education institutes across the country are assessed on various parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. AIIMS has fulfilled all the above-mentioned criteria to secure a top position. Check below the list of top 10 medical colleges:
|
Name
|
State
|
Score
|
Rank
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
Delhi
|
94.32
|
1
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
|
Chandigarh
|
81.10
|
2
|
Christian Medical College
|
Tamil Nadu
|
75.29
|
3
|
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences
|
Karnataka
|
72.46
|
4
|
Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research
|
Pondicherry
|
72.10
|
5
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Tamil Nadu
|
70.84
|
6
|
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
69.62
|
7
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
68.75
|
8
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
Karnataka
|
66.19
|
9
|
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
|
Kerala
|
65.24
|
10
AIIMS Delhi MBBS Admission Highlights
Candidates can check below the detailed overview of AIIMS Delhi MBBS admission.
|
About AIIMS
|
AIIMS Delhi MBBS Admission Details
|
AIIMS Delhi Full Form
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
|
Established
|
1956
|
Exam
|
NEET UG 2023
|
Institute Type
|
Institute of National Importance
|
Approvals
|
NMC, INC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Student count
|
2841
|
Faculty count
|
775
|
Gender percentage
|
Male 57% and Female 43%
|
Ranking NIRF 2023
|
Category: Medical | NIRF 2023 Rank: 01
|
MBBS Seats
|
132
|
AIIMS MBBS Fees (Approx)
|
Rs. 6,870 Approx. (Subject to revision as admission guidelines )
AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Fees
The MBBS seats are allotted based on the NEET 2023 rank under AIQ 15% quota based on the choices opted by the candidates, seat availability and reservation policies. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the AIIMS Delhi MBBS course can check below the fees (as per last year).
|
Particulars
|
Fees
|
Registration Fee
|
Rs.25
|
Caution Money
|
Rs.100
|
Tuition Fee
|
Rs.1350
|
Laboratory Fee
|
Rs.90
|
Student Union Fee
|
Rs.63
|
Total
|
Rs.1628
AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023 Hostel Fees
Candidates can check below the AIIMS MBBS hostel charges:
|
Particulars
|
AIIMS MBBS Hostel Fees (Last Year)
|
Hostel Rent
|
Rs.990
|
Gymkhana Fee
|
Rs.220
|
Pot Fund
|
Rs.1320
|
Electricity Charges
|
Rs.198
|
Mess Security (Refundable)
|
Rs.500
|
Hostel Security (Refundable)
|
Rs.1000
|
Total
|
Rs.4228
AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Seats
As per the information brochure, there are a total of 125 seats are reserved for Indians and 7 seats for Foreign Nationals for admission to the MBBS course. The admission will be done as per the category-wise reservation policy. The roster (including 5% reservation for Persons with Benchmark Disability) will be maintained by the Medical Counselling Committee and shall be applied to AIIMS, New Delhi.
|
Nationality
|
Seats Intake
|
Indian National
|
125
|
Foreign National
|
7
AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: NEET-based Admission Cutoff
This year, a total of 56.21% of candidates have qualified for the NEET UG for admission to MBBS admission 2023 and other medical courses. The NEET cut-off 2023 for the general category has gone up from 715-117 to 720-137. The cut-off for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has also increased from 116-93 last year to 136-107 this year. Check below the category-wise cut-off for AIIMS Delhi:
|
Categories
|
Cut-Off Percentile
|
NEET Cut-Off 2023
|
General
|
50th
|
720-137
|
General-PH
|
45th
|
720-137
|
SC
|
40th
|
136-107
|
ST
|
40th
|
136-107
|
OBC
|
40th
|
136-107
|
SC/ST/OBC-PH
|
40th
|
120-107
AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Opening and Closing Rank Round 1
Last year, a total of 93 candidates were admitted to AIIMS MBBS through NEET Round 1 counselling. The AIIMS MBBS admission AIR rank range for the general category was 3 to 18180 while for OBC it was 100 - 548. Candidates can check the last year's AIIMS rank range for MBBS admission.
|
AIIMS MBBS 2022 Rank Range
|
AIIMS MBBS Marks Range out of 720
|
Allloted Category
|
Gender
|
Total Candidates
|
3 - 18180
|
715 - 606
|
UR - General
|
Male + Female
|
52
|
100 - 548
|
715 - 50392
|
OBC-NCL
|
Male + Female
|
41