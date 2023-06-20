AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Counselling Dates, MBBS Seats, Course Fees, Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Know what is AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023 Admission process based on NEET score. Check here for AIIMS MBBS admission cutoff, seats, fees and counselling guidelines. Also, know what is the AIIMS MBBS bond criteria. 

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023
AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023 Admission: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS New Delhi ) was founded in 1956. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in various fields such as medicine, allied sciences, sciences, and pharmacy. AIIMS Delhi is the top medical college in India as per the NIRF medical colleges ranking. Whereas, AIIMS New Delhi has also bagged the sixth position in the overall category of the NIRF 2023 ranking.

For admission into the AIIMS MBBS candidates must have qualified NEET 2023. The overall AIIMS MBBS course is for 5 years and 6 months including Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship. Whereas, for admission into the PG courses they need to secure a merit score in the INI CET. All India Institute of Medical Sciences has a placement cell in the college that provides placements for students in the top reputed organisations with good packages. 

AIIMS Delhi 2023: Why it is the top 10 medical colleges in India 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has earned the top rank in this year’s NIRF ranking 2023. Under the Education Ministry's ranking framework, the higher education institutes across the country are assessed on various parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. AIIMS has fulfilled all the above-mentioned criteria to secure a top position. Check below the list of top 10 medical colleges: 

Name

State

Score

Rank

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Delhi

94.32

1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Chandigarh

81.10

2

Christian Medical College

Tamil Nadu

75.29

3

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

Karnataka

72.46

4

Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research

Pondicherry

72.10

5

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Tamil Nadu

70.84

6

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Uttar Pradesh

69.62

7

Banaras Hindu University

Uttar Pradesh

68.75

8

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Karnataka

66.19

9

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Kerala

65.24

10

AIIMS Delhi MBBS Admission Highlights

Candidates can check below the detailed overview of AIIMS Delhi MBBS  admission.  

About AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi MBBS Admission Details

AIIMS Delhi Full Form

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Established

1956

Exam

NEET UG 2023

Institute Type

Institute of National Importance

Approvals

NMC, INC

Gender

Co-ed

Student count

2841

Faculty count

775

Gender percentage

Male 57% and Female 43%

Ranking NIRF 2023

Category: Medical | NIRF 2023 Rank: 01

MBBS Seats

132

AIIMS MBBS Fees (Approx)

Rs. 6,870 Approx.  (Subject to revision as admission guidelines )

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Fees

The MBBS seats are allotted based on the NEET 2023 rank under AIQ 15% quota based on the choices opted by the candidates, seat availability and reservation policies. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the AIIMS Delhi MBBS course can check below the fees (as per last year). 

Particulars 

Fees 

Registration Fee

Rs.25

Caution Money

Rs.100

Tuition Fee

Rs.1350

Laboratory Fee

Rs.90

Student Union Fee

Rs.63

Total

Rs.1628

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023 Hostel Fees

Candidates can check below the AIIMS MBBS hostel charges: 

Particulars 

AIIMS MBBS Hostel Fees  (Last Year)

Hostel Rent

Rs.990

Gymkhana Fee

Rs.220

Pot Fund

Rs.1320

Electricity Charges

Rs.198

Mess Security (Refundable)

Rs.500

Hostel Security (Refundable)

Rs.1000

Total

Rs.4228

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Seats

As per the information brochure, there are a total of 125 seats are reserved for Indians and 7 seats for Foreign Nationals for admission to the MBBS course. The admission will be done as per the category-wise reservation policy. The roster (including 5% reservation for Persons with Benchmark Disability) will be maintained by the Medical Counselling Committee and shall be applied to AIIMS, New Delhi.

Nationality

Seats Intake

Indian National

125

Foreign National

7

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: NEET-based Admission Cutoff 

This year, a total of 56.21% of candidates have qualified for the NEET UG for admission to MBBS admission 2023 and other medical courses. The NEET cut-off 2023 for the general category has gone up from 715-117 to 720-137.  The cut-off for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has also increased from 116-93 last year to 136-107 this year. Check below the category-wise cut-off for AIIMS Delhi: 

Categories

Cut-Off Percentile

NEET Cut-Off 2023

General

50th

720-137

General-PH

45th

720-137

SC

40th

136-107

ST

40th

136-107

OBC

40th

136-107

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

120-107

AIIMS Delhi MBBS 2023: Opening and Closing Rank Round 1  

Last year, a total of 93 candidates were admitted to AIIMS MBBS through NEET Round 1 counselling. The AIIMS MBBS admission AIR rank range for the general category was 3 to 18180 while for OBC it was 100 - 548. Candidates can check the last year's AIIMS rank range for MBBS admission. 

AIIMS MBBS 2022 Rank Range

AIIMS MBBS Marks Range out of 720

Allloted Category

Gender

Total Candidates

3 - 18180

715 - 606

UR - General

Male + Female

52

100 - 548

715 - 50392

OBC-NCL

Male + Female

41

