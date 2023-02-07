JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Exam Dates (Revised): Check Latest Updates, Download Official Notification PDF

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 exam dates have been revised by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The new dates have been notified on the official website of AIIMS Delhi i.e., www.aiimsexams.ac.in Candidates can refer to the article below for more details such as revised dates, procedure to download the official notification and related information.

 

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the revised dates for the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website of AIIMS Delhi i.e.,   www.aiimsexams.ac.in

The application process which was supposed to begin from 10th February 2023 will now commence from 10th March 2023. Whereas the application deadline that was supposed to end on 15th February 2023 is now 15th March 2023.

The AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 examination is to be conducted for different posts such as various Group ‘A’ (Nonfaculty), ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts at AIIMS, New Delhi/ NCI Jhajjar, Haryana.

The examination which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 25th and 26th February 2023 is now revised and is planned to be conducted on 27th and 28th March 2023.

The AIIMS Delhi has advised the candidates on its official notification that candidates must keep on visiting the official website regularly as all subsequent Corrigendum /Addendum / Updates will only be uploaded on the website. 

We have shared the procedure on how to download the official notification from the website. Candidates may refer to the notification for detailed information.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name Of the Examination

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023

Organizing Body

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Total Vacancies

254

Application Mode

Online

Age Limit

18 to 45 years

Registration Begins

10th February 2023

Last Date to Apply

15th March 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam, and Interview

Official Website

www.aiimsexams.ac.in

 

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Event

Previous Dates

Revised Dates 

Application Process Commences

10th February 2023

15th February 2023

Application Process Ends

10th March 2023

15th March 2023

Admit Cards 

20th February 2023

20th March 2023

Examination Dates 

25th and 26th February

27th and 28th March

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Application Procedure

We have shared the procedure to apply online for the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023. However, candidates can also go through the official notification of Assistant Geologist from the direct link shared below for detailed information.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Revised Exam Dates Notification

How to apply for the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Examination?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website. AIIMS Delhi Application Form is given below. The candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Application Link

Click Here

Candidates must apply before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. The last date to apply for the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 examination is 15th March 2023. The applicants must not forget to take out a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

 

FAQ

What is the official website ofAIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can check the official website i.e., aiimsexams.ac.in for detailed information.

What is the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Revised Exam Dates?

According to the latest notification issued by AIIMS, the exam is now supposed to be held on 27th and 28th March 2023.
