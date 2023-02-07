AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Exam Dates (Revised): Check Latest Updates, Download Official Notification PDF

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 exam dates have been revised by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The new dates have been notified on the official website of AIIMS Delhi i.e., www.aiimsexams.ac.in Candidates can refer to the article below for more details such as revised dates, procedure to download the official notification and related information.

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the revised dates for the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website of AIIMS Delhi i.e., www.aiimsexams.ac.in

The application process which was supposed to begin from 10th February 2023 will now commence from 10th March 2023. Whereas the application deadline that was supposed to end on 15th February 2023 is now 15th March 2023.

The AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 examination is to be conducted for different posts such as various Group ‘A’ (Nonfaculty), ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts at AIIMS, New Delhi/ NCI Jhajjar, Haryana.

The examination which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 25th and 26th February 2023 is now revised and is planned to be conducted on 27th and 28th March 2023.

The AIIMS Delhi has advised the candidates on its official notification that candidates must keep on visiting the official website regularly as all subsequent Corrigendum /Addendum / Updates will only be uploaded on the website.

We have shared the procedure on how to download the official notification from the website. Candidates may refer to the notification for detailed information.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name Of the Examination AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Organizing Body All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Total Vacancies 254 Application Mode Online Age Limit 18 to 45 years Registration Begins 10th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 15th March 2023 Selection Process Written Exam, and Interview Official Website www.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Event Previous Dates Revised Dates Application Process Commences 10th February 2023 15th February 2023 Application Process Ends 10th March 2023 15th March 2023 Admit Cards 20th February 2023 20th March 2023 Examination Dates 25th and 26th February 27th and 28th March

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Application Procedure

We have shared the procedure to apply online for the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023. However, candidates can also go through the official notification of Assistant Geologist from the direct link shared below for detailed information.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Revised Exam Dates Notification

How to apply for the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Examination?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website. AIIMS Delhi Application Form is given below. The candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Application Link Click Here

Candidates must apply before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. The last date to apply for the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 examination is 15th March 2023. The applicants must not forget to take out a hard copy of the application form for future reference.