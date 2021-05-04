AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 119 Faculty Post @aiimsmangalagiri-faculty.cbtexam.in

AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Faculty (Group A) in various departments of aiims Mangala Giri. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 May 2021. Check the application process, important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 16 May 2021

AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Professor - 29 Posts

Additional Professor - 18 Posts

Assistant Professor - 27 Posts

Assistant Professor - 45 Posts

AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor - Candidates holding medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject and M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialities and D.M. for Medical Superspecialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Qualification for Non-Medical Candidates

Master’s degree in the concerned speciality as under: -

Anatomy: -M.Sc. (Human Anatomy) Physiology: -M.Sc. (Medical Physiology / Physiology)

iii. Biochemistry: -M.Sc. (Medical Biochemistry / Biochemistry)

Pharmacology: -M.Sc. (Medical Pharmacology / Pharmacology)

AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Professor/Additional Assistant Professor - not exceeding 58 years

Associate Professor /Assistant Professor - not exceeding 50 years

Download AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 May 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.