AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 119 Faculty Post @aiimsmangalagiri-faculty.cbtexam.in
AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at aiimsmangalagiri-faculty.cbtexam.in for 119 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Faculty (Group A) in various departments of aiims Mangala Giri. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 May 2021. Check the application process, important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 16 May 2021
AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Professor - 29 Posts
- Additional Professor - 18 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 27 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 45 Posts
AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Professor - Candidates holding medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject and M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialities and D.M. for Medical Superspecialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.
Qualification for Non-Medical Candidates
Master’s degree in the concerned speciality as under: -
- Anatomy: -M.Sc. (Human Anatomy)
- Physiology: -M.Sc. (Medical Physiology / Physiology)
iii. Biochemistry: -M.Sc. (Medical Biochemistry / Biochemistry)
- Pharmacology: -M.Sc. (Medical Pharmacology / Pharmacology)
AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Professor/Additional Assistant Professor - not exceeding 58 years
- Associate Professor /Assistant Professor - not exceeding 50 years
Download AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 May 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.