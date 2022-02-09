AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Stenographer and Others @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Check Admit Card Releasing Date

AIIMS Jodhpur has released the details CBT/ Skill Test schedule for various posts including Stenographer, Private Secretary, and others on its official website -aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. Check details here.

AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2022 Download: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has released the details Computer Based Examination (CBT)/ Skill Test schedule for various posts including Stenographer, Private Secretary, Personal Assistant and others. AIIMS Jodhpur has also uploaded the details exam schedule and downloading of Admit Card for the written exam for the above posts.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur -aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

Candidates can download AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website of AIIMS Jodhpur- aiimsjodhpur.edu.in Go to the Recruitment Notices Section available on the home page. Click on the link "Important Instruction for Computer Based Examination (CBT) Mock Test for Computer Based Examination (CBT) & Typing Test for various Recruitment and Other Examinations for AIIMS Jodhpur CBT | Typing Test" given on the homepage A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2022 Download and save the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2022 for your future reference.

According to the short notice released, the skill test for the Stenographer post will be conducted on 26 February 2022. The Computer Based Examination (CBT) for the Personal Assistant post will be conducted on 27 February 2022 in morning shift whereas the Personal Assistant Skill Test will be held in evening shit.

The Computer Based Examination (CBT) for PACS Administrator and Private Secretary will be held on 28 February 2022 in morning shift whereas Private Secretary – Skill Test will be held in evening shift.

Candidates applied for these posts should note that they can download their Admit Card 15 days prior to Exam date from the official website.

You can download the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.