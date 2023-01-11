AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 For 114 Senior Resident Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Jodhpur has invited online application for the 114 Senior Resident Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has published notification for the total 114 Senior Resident Posts as per Govt. of India’s Residency Scheme for the session January, 2023 at AIIMS, Jodhpur (Rajasthan). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 3rd February 2023.

Selection Process: AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification Selection for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification will be done on the of MCQ based written examination and Interview. Candidates will be called for Interview in the ratio of 1:6 i.e. for one post, only six candidates will be called for the

Interview. The list of eligible candidates for Interview / MCQ based Written Examination will be uploaded on website www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in



Notification Details AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advertisement No: Dean (Academics)/SR/18/2023-AIIMS.JDH

Important Date AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before 3rd February 2023.

Vacancy Details AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Anaesthesiology and Critical Care-11

Anatomy-02

Biochemistry-01

Dentistry (Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics)-01

Dentistry (Pedodontics)-01

Dentistry (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery)-01

Dermatology, Venereology & Leprology-01

Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology-10

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology-04

General Medicine-22

General Surgery -06

Hospital Administration-02

Microbiology-01

Nuclear Medicine-03

Obstetrics and Gynaecology-04

Ophthalmology-03

Orthopaedics-08

Otorhinolaryngology-ENT-01

Paediatrics-03

Pathology & Lab. Medicine-12

Pharmacology-04

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-02

Physiology-01

Psychiatry-02

Radiation Oncology-01

Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank-04

Trauma & Emergency (Medical)-03



Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Anaesthesiology and Critical Care: A postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology.

Anatomy: A postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/MS/DNB in Anatomy OR M.Sc(Human Anatomy) with Ph.D.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/educational qualification/age limit/selection process and other updates for the posts.

Pay Scale:

Senior Resident (Medical): ₹ 18,750 + 6,600 (Grade Pay) + NPA (Non Practicing Allowance) plus other usual allowance or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC as applicable (Level – 11 of the Matrix (Pre-revised PB – 3, entry pay of the ₹ 67,700/-

per month +NPA plus other usual allowance admissible under rules).

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidate can apply through online registration of application with AIIMS, Jodhpur website www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before 3rd February 2023.