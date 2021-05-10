AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 for 22 Faculty Posts @aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited applications for the 22 posts for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur Job Notification 2021 in prescribed format on or before 09 June 2021.

Candidates holding requisite educational qualification including a medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. AIIMS/NGP/Admin I/Faculty/20

Dated: 10/05/2021

Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Professor-18 Posts

Anaesthesiology-02

Biochemistry-01

Forensic Medicine-01

Gastroenterology-01

General Medicine-03

General Surgery-02

Microbiology-01

Nephrology-01

Neurosurgery-01

Orthopedics-01

Pathology-01

Transfusion Medicine-01

Trauma and Emergency-02

Associate Professor-04 Posts

Anaesthesiology-01

Orthopedics-01

Pathology- 01

Pulmonary Medicine- 01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Associate Professor: A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respectivediscipline/subject.

Assistant Professor : Same as for Associate Professor.

For Trauma & Emergency, M.D. in Emergency Medicine or MD in General Medicine or MS in General Surgery or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto.

Check the notification link for details of the edcuational qualification of the posts.

Pay Scale

Associate Professor: Level-13-A1+ (138300-209200) As per 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

Assistant Professor: Level-12, (101500-167400) As per 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application through google form link https://cutt.ly/5bmFEYR by 09 June 2021 and by post by 24 June 2021. Check notification for details in this regards.