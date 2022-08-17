AIIMS Nagpur Is Hiring For Various Group A Posts at aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Nagpur has invited online application for the 29 Faculty posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Nagpur recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited online application for the 29 Faculty Posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Candidates with a medical qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 11 September 2022.

In a bid to apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have a medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. AIIMS/NGP/Admin I/Faculty/2022/02

Important Dates AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 September 2022

Vacancy Details AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022 Notification:

New Posts

Professor-05

Additional Professor-05

Backlog Posts

Professor-03

Additional Professor-04

Associate Professor-05

Assistant Professor-07

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Professor: Essential:

1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.

2. A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. For Trauma & Emergency, M.D. in Emergency Medicine or MD in General Medicine or MS in General Surgery or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through google form link

https://forms.gle/kyDVxHf8ABfocgsu9 by 11 September 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.