AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 for 173 Faculty Posts at aiimspatna.edu.in, Check Eligibility, Application Process Here

AIIMS Patna has invited online application for the 173 Faculty posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released a notification in the Employment News (20 August-26 August) 2022 for recruitment to the 173 Faculty posts including Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Professor on the direct recruitment process. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts latest by 26th September 2022.

Notification Details AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. F-125676 /Faculty Rect./2022

Important Dates AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26th September 2022

Vacancy Details AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Professor-43

Additional Professor-36

Associate Professor-47

Assistant Professor-47

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology:

i)A medical qualification included in Schedule I & II or part II of the third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (candidates possessing the qualifications included in Part-II of the third Scheduled should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section 13(3) of the Act).

ii) A postgraduate qualification i.e. M.D in Anesthesiology or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto.

iii) Three years teaching and/or research experience from a recognized Institution in the subject/discipline concerned after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD in Anesthesiology or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode through Institute website- www.aiimspatna.edu.in. Candidates should note that the last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with all enclosures is 26th September 2022 and 9th January 2023 respectively. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.