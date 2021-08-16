AIIMS Patna Skill Test Schedule 2021 Released for DEO Posts @aiimspatna.org, Check DV Details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has released the Interview/Skill test Schedule for the post of Data Entry Operator posts on its official website - aiimspatna.org. Check details.

AIIMS Patna Skill Test Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has released the Interview/Skill test Schedule for the post of Data Entry Operator posts for ICMR project. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview/Skill test for DEO post can check the AIIMS Patna Skill Test Schedule 2021 available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna - aiimspatna.org.

According to the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna will conduct the interview and typing test for the post of Data Entry Operator on 21 August 2021. Candidates who have qualified for interview round will have to report to the Committee Room, College building, Al/ India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif, Patna at 9.00 a.m.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring their original documents for verification of their eligibility qualification and age on the date mentioned in the notification. The shortlisted candidates based on the interview will have to appear for the typing test.

It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has released the list of candidates eligible and not eligible for appearing in an interview, whose applications were received within stipulated time.

Candidates applied for DEO post can check the details AIIMS Patna Skill Test Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

