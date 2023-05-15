AIIMS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 176 Senior Residents (Non Academic) Vacancies, Apply Online

AIIMS senior resident recruitment 2023 is out for 176 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for AIIMs senior residents.

Candidates who are having maximum age of 45 years and have done medical qualifications included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the Part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section 13 (3) of the Act) are eligible to apply for the posts

As per the notification, the application process will start from May 11, 2022 on its official website and will end on June 7, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the AIIMS Senior Resident Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the Recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled through written examinations and departmental assessment and the appointment is initially for a period of One (01) year, which may extend up to three (03) years based on performance.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by AIIMS for senior residents (non academic). For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Overview

AIIMS Raebareli released 176 vacancies recruitment notification for the post of senior residents (non academic). The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority AIIMS Raebareli Posts Name Senior Residents Total Vacancies 176 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 11, 2023 Selection process Written Test & Departmental Assessment

AIIMS Senior Resident Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 176 vacancies announced for the posts of Senior Residents (Non-Academic) under the Govt. of India Residency Scheme at AIIMS, Raebareli. Download the official notification through the link given below.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

AIIMS, Raebareli Recruitment Notification Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates from the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

AIIMS, Raebareli Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 11, 2023 Online Application Begins May 11, 2023 Application closes on June 7, 2023 Written Examination June 11, 2023 Departmental Assessment June 12, 2023

Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For information on AIIM Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - https://aiimsrbl.edu.in/recruitments

AIIMS, Raebareli Senior Residents Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 176 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

AIIMS, Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Broad Speciality Departments 58 Super Speciality Departments 118 Total 176

AIIMS, Raebareli Senior Residents Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

The candidates applying for the posts should possess the qualifications according to the information given below

A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the Part II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in Section 13 (3) of the Act).

Must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

For Broad Speciality postgraduate degree i.e. MD/MS/DNB in the specialty concerned or its equivalent.

For Super speciality, the essential qualification shall be MD/MS/DNB in related broad speciality or DM/M.Ch/DNB in concerned super speciality.

For the Pathology Department: the essential qualification shall be MD pathology/MD Lab Medicine.

For the Dentistry Department: the essential qualification shall be MDS in Maxillofacial surgery.

The minimum age limit to apply for the posts is 45 years. Age relaxations will be provided according to government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying.

AIIMS, Raebareli Senior Residents Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Written Examination (MCQ based) - 80% weightage

Departmental assessment - 20% weightage

AIIMS, Raebareli Senior Residents Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be Pay Matrix (Level-11) with a minimum of Rs.67,700/- + NPA (for medical personnel) as per the recommendations of the 7th CPC.