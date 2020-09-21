AIIMS Raipur Interview Date 2020 Out for MTS Posts @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Check Details Here

AIIMS Raipur Interview Date 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has announced the Interview Date for the Multi Tasking Staff Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these MTS Posts can check the details available on the official website of AIIMS Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, the walk-in-interview for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) under "Correlation of Vitamin D levels with markers of bone metabolism in COVID-19 Patients" will be conducted on 23 September 2020.

Candidates who have to appear in the walk-in-interview for the MTS posts should note that they will have to appear in the interview session with essential original documents as mentioned in the short notification. All such candidate applied for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts can check the interview dates notification available on the official website of AIIMS Raipur. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Earlier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has invited applications for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff(MTS) under "Correlation of Vitamin D levels with markers of bone metabolism in COVID-19 Patients" on its official website.