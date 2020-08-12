AIIMS Raipur Result 2020 for Staff Nurse Grade-II Declared @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

AIIMS Raipur Provisional List 2020 for Staff Nurse Grade-II: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has declared the Final Result for the posts of Staff Nurse Grade-II on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Document Verification round for the Nursing Officer posts can check the Final Result available on the official website of AIIMS Raipur i.e.-aiimsraipur.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur result is based on the Medical Examination & Document Verification.

Notification further says, "Document verification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer on direct recruitment basis was conducted on 04.O3.2020 to 06.03.2020 and Medical Examination & document verification of PwD candidates was conducted on 16.03.2020 in the premises of AIIMS, Raipur."

It is noted that after the preliminary document verification list of eligible, provisionally eligible and in-eligible candidates was published in the website. The Ineligible/Provisionally Eligible candidates were provided opportunity to submit their Clarification/ Objection by 30.O5.2Q20 in the recruitment cell AIIMS, Raipur. The objections/clarifications submitted by the candidates scrutinized by the Scrutiny Committee and subsequently final list of Provisionally Eligible/In-Eligible candidates is uploaded on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the Document Verification and round of the selection process can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Raipur Result 2020 for Staff Nurse Grade-II

How to Download: AIIMS Raipur Result 2020 for Staff Nurse Grade-II