AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023: AIIMS Rajkot has released the notification for the 131 Non-Teaching Posts posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility.

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023 Notification: All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS Rajkot) has released notification for various Non-Teaching posts. A total of 131 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Upper Division Clerk , Office Assistant, Personal Assistant, Physiotherapist, Junior Accounts Officer and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within the 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment news.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of performance of the candidate in CBT/Interview as per the posts in the order of merit subject to qualifying the ‘Skill Test’ (if applicable) and fulfilling the eligibility criteria by candidates during document verification.

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply online for these posts within the 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment news.



AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Non-Teaching-131 Posts

Check the notification link for details of the posts.

AIIMS Rajkot Educational Qualification 2023

Lower Division Clerk: 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University Skill test norms on computer Typing speed @35w.p.m.in English or 3 w. p. m. in Hindi (Time allowed 10 minutes) (35 w.p.m or 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH /9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Office Assistant (NS): Degree of recognized University or equivalent with proficiency in computers.

Technical Officer Ophthalmology (Refractionist): B.5c. in Ophthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a recognised University /Institution with 5 years experience in the relevant field.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.