Air Force Group X & Y Exam 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus@airmenselection.cdac.in, Check Details

Air Force Group X & Y Exam 2020 postponed: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has postponed the Air Force Group X & Y Exam 2020 due to outbreak of Coronavirus. Candidates applied for the Air Force Group X & Y Exam 2020 can check the notification on the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB)-https://airmenselection.cdac.in/.

It is noted that e-Pariksha for the Air Force Group X & Y posts was schedule from March 19 to March 23, 2020. Now exam has been postponed to the last week of Apr 2020, tentatively.



Candidates who have to appear for the Air Force Group X & Y Exam 2020 can check the details latest update on the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB).

The notification as displaying on the home page of the official website, clearly say, "In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus, various government advisories and Section 144 at many places, STAR (01/2020) exam scheduled from 19-23 Mar 2020 is POSTPONED to the last week of Apr 2020, tentatively. For latest updates pls refer to our website."



It is noted that Indian Air Force (IAF) had published the recruitment notification for the post of Airmen in Group ‘X’ and Group ‘Y’ Trades for 01/2021 Intake. A number of eligible unmarried Male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates had applied for Airmen Group X (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Airmen Group Y [(Except Automobile Technician, Ground Training Instructor, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) And Musician Trades}].

Under Group 'X' (Except Education Instructor Trade),12th / Intermediate passed or Equivalent examination candidates have applied. Group 'Y' (Except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF(S) and Musician) and Group 'Y' Medical Assistant Trade Only were the other categories for which candidates were applied.

You May Also Read

CMET Recruitment 2020 for Project Scientist Posts

NRIDA Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Till March 25

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Phase 1 (Online Test), Phase 2 Test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Adaptability Test- 1 (For both Group ‘ X’ & Group ‘Y’ Trades), Adaptability Test- 2 (For both Group ‘ X’ & Group ‘Y’ Trades) and medical test.



Candidates are advised to check the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) for latest updates regarding the Air Force Group X & Y recruitment process. Candidates can also visit www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.