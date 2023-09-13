AKTU Result 2023 OUT on aktu.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG PG Odd Semester One View Result

AKTU Result 2023 OUT: Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) declared the results for UG PG Odd semester and B.ARCH Final Year exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the AKTU one view result 2023.

Get the direct link to download AKTU Result 2023 PDF here.
Get the direct link to download AKTU Result 2023 PDF here.

AKTU Result 2023: Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has recently declared the results of the odd semester for various UG PG and B.ARCH Final Year exams. The students who appeared in the mentioned exam can check their results on the official website. the official website to check AKTU Result 2023 is aktu.ac.in

AKTU Result 2023

As per the latest update, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) released the results for odd semester of various UG and PG programs and B.ARCH Final Year exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- aktu.ac.in

AKTU Result 2023

Click here

How to Download AKTU Marksheet on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their odd semester results for various UG and PG B.ARCH Final Year exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of AKTU one view results 2023.

Career Counseling

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University- aktu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for “Results” section and then ‘One View Display of Student Result Data’’

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Check AKTU Marksheet

Check here the direct link for Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Result 2023 for odd semester of various UG and PG programs and B.ARCH Final Year exams.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

UG Courses Odd Semester

13-Sep-2023

Click here

PG Courses Odd Semester

13-Sep-2023

Click here

B.ARCH Final Year

12-Sep-2023

Click here

About AKTU

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University.

AKTU has a total of 592 institutes affiliated to it located across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

 

AKTU Highlights

University Name

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)

Established

2000

AKTU One view Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Affiliated Colleges

592

FAQ

Is AKTU Result 2023 Declared for B.Tech 3rd sem?

Yes, AKTU has released the results of B.Tech 3rd sem on its official website. The AKTU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my AKTU result 2023 for MCA 1st sem?

The AKTU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check AKTU result 2023 on this page.

Is AKTU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, AKTU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next