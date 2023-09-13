AKTU Result 2023 OUT on aktu.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG PG Odd Semester One View Result

AKTU Result 2023 OUT: Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) declared the results for UG PG Odd semester and B.ARCH Final Year exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the AKTU one view result 2023.

AKTU Result 2023: Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has recently declared the results of the odd semester for various UG PG and B.ARCH Final Year exams. The students who appeared in the mentioned exam can check their results on the official website. the official website to check AKTU Result 2023 is aktu.ac.in

AKTU Result 2023

As per the latest update, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) released the results for odd semester of various UG and PG programs and B.ARCH Final Year exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- aktu.ac.in

How to Download AKTU Marksheet on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their odd semester results for various UG and PG B.ARCH Final Year exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of AKTU one view results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University- aktu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for “Results” section and then ‘One View Display of Student Result Data’’

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Check here the direct link for Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Result 2023 for odd semester of various UG and PG programs and B.ARCH Final Year exams.

Course Result Date Result Links UG Courses Odd Semester 13-Sep-2023 Click here PG Courses Odd Semester 13-Sep-2023 Click here B.ARCH Final Year 12-Sep-2023 Click here

About AKTU

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University.

AKTU has a total of 592 institutes affiliated to it located across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.