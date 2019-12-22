Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019 for Faculty Member and Watchman cum Gardner Posts

Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019: Allahabad Bank invited applications for the post of Faculty Member and Watchman cum Gardener. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 27 December 2019.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application: 27 December 2019

Allahabad Bank Vacancy Details

Faculty Member

Watchman cum Gardener

Salary:

Faculty Member – Rs. 20,000

Watchman cum Gardener - Rs.6,000/-fwf

Eligibility Criteria for Faculty and Watchman cum Gardener Post

Educational Qualification:

Faculty Member - Graduate/Post Graduate (MSW/MA)/ B.Sc/B.A with B.Ed with good academic records from well recognized Institute / board

Watchman cum Gardener - 7th Class

Age Limit:

22 to 40 Years

How to Apply for the Allahabad Bank Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to ‘Allahabad Bank, Uttar Pradesh, Gonda’ latest by 27 December 2019.

Allahabad Bank Notification PDF