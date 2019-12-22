Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019 for Faculty Member and Watchman cum Gardner Posts

Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019: Allahabad Bank invited applications for the post of Faculty Member and Watchman cum Gardener. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 27 December 2019.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application: 27 December 2019
Allahabad Bank Vacancy Details
- Faculty Member
- Watchman cum Gardener
Salary:
- Faculty Member – Rs. 20,000
- Watchman cum Gardener - Rs.6,000/-fwf
Eligibility Criteria for Faculty and Watchman cum Gardener Post
Educational Qualification:
- Faculty Member - Graduate/Post Graduate (MSW/MA)/ B.Sc/B.A with B.Ed with good academic records from well recognized Institute / board
- Watchman cum Gardener - 7th Class
Age Limit:
22 to 40 Years
How to Apply for the Allahabad Bank Jobs 2019
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to ‘Allahabad Bank, Uttar Pradesh, Gonda’ latest by 27 December 2019.