Allahabad High Court Mains Admit Card 2020-2022 to release on 15 March @allahabadhighcourt.in, Details Here

Allahabad High Court Mains Admit Card 2020-22: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad Selection and Appointment Cell has released the mains admit card for U.P. Higher Judicial Service 2020, Main Written Exam. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can check the exam notice from the official website of Allahabad High Court. i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in.

As per the notice, Allahabad High Court Mains Exam is scheduled to be held from 25 to 27 March 2022 at the various exam center. The Allahabad High Court Mains Admit Card will be released from 15 March 2022. The candidates can download Allahabad High Court Mains Admit Card followed by the easy steps given.

How to Download Allahabad High Court Mains Admit Card?

Visit the official website. i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in. Click on the 'Allahabad High Court Mains Admit Card' flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details. Allahabad High Court Mains Admit Card will be displayed. Download Allahabad High Court Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference.

ln case the candidates fail to download their Admit Card from the Website of this Court, they can obtain the Duplicate Admit Card from the Selection & Appointment Cell, 1st floor, Mediation & Conciliation Centre Building, High'Court of Judicature at Allahabad after proper verification from 22 March 2022. The candidates must bring an lD proof in original for issuance of the Duplicate Admit Card.