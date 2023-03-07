Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023 for Law Clerk Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad is looking to recruit Law Clerks. Check Online Application Link, Notification Eligibility and Other Details Here.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Law Clerk. Candidates can apply online at allahabadhighcourt.in.

The candidates can check the Eligibility, conditions of engagement and other detailed instructions, for the guidance of the candidates, are available below:

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Overview

Name of the Organization High Court of Judicature at Allahabad Name of the Post Law Clerk Number of Vacancies 32 Salary Rs. 25,000/- per month Registration Dates 06 March to 21 March 2023 Application Mode Online Official Website allahabadhighcourt.in

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Salary

Rs. 25,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification:

Three Years’ Professional/Five Years Integrated Degree in Law from any Law College or recognized University throughout the country. Applications shall be accepted from such 'Law Graduates' who have not started practising as an advocate nor are engaged in any other profession or vocation/service. Candidates who have appeared in LL.B. (Final Year) Examination and are awaiting results may also apply. Only those Law Graduates who have scored not less than 55% marks in their LL.B. examination are eligible to apply for the post of Law Clerks (Trainee). They shall be required to submit their final year mark sheet of the LL.B. Examination at the time of the interview, which may be held in the month of April 2023.

Computer knowledge, i.e., Data Entry, Word Processing, and Computer Operations.

Age Limit

21 to 26 years

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Vacancy Details

Total Number of vacancies - 32



Selection Process for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk



For final selection, competence shall be judged based on the interview, which will be held only in Allahabad. The candidates will be called for an interview only after screening. No T.A. etc. will be payable for attending the interview.

How to Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023 ?

Step 1: Register for the posts by clicking on the Register button on the URL https://apps2.allahabadhighcourt.in/LawClerk/index.html.

Step 2: Once the registration number is generated, click on the Login button

Step 3: Fill in your personal details

Step 4: Check the details

Step 5: Take the print-out of the application

Application Fee:

Rs. 300/-