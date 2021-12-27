AMD Admit Card 2021-22 Soon @amd.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER) will soon release the admit card of Scientific Assistant-B, Technician-B and Driver (Ordinary Grade) Posts. Check Exam Date Here.

AMD Admit Card 2021-22: Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER) has released a notice regarding the exam date for the post of Scientific Assistant-B, Technician-B and Driver (Ordinary Grade). As per the notice, the exam for the said post will be conducted from 24 January 2022 to 29 January 2022. Hence, the admit card shall also be released soon on official website – Aspirants who have applied for AMD Recruitment 2021 are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

The official website reads, “The tentative date for Online examination is from 24th Jan 2022 to 29th Jan 2022 (The exam for each post will be held in any one day between the period and in one session, except for the post of UDC which will be held in two days and in four sessions)”.

The Written examination/Level-1 test will be conducted in the mode of Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidate should note that the exam date for UDC Posts is also expected in due course.

The Physical Endurance Test for the candidates who applied for the post of Security Guards is being conducting 27 November 2021 to 28 December 2021 at various centers. The candidates who qualify in the all the events of Physical Endurance Test will only be allowed to appear for a Written Examination to be held subsequently, which will be intimated to the candidates separately.

AMD had invited the online applications for the post of Scientific Assistant-B (Physics), Scientific Assistant-B (Chemistry), Scientific Assistant-B (Geology), Scientific Assistant-B (Electronics/ Instrumentation), Scientific Assistant-B [Computer Science/Information Technology (IT)], Scientific Assistant-B (Electrical), Scientific Assistant-B (Civil), Technician-B (Physics/Electronics/ Instrumentation), Technician-B (Laboratory), Technician-B (Plumber), Technician-B (Binding), Technician-B (Printing), Technician-B (Drilling), UDC, Security Guard and Driver (Ordinary Grade) upto 24 October 2021.