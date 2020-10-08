Last Day Tomorrow for AP CFW Recruitment 2020: Hurry! Apply for 77 Vacancies Notified for State Coordination Officer, ASHA Team Leader & Other Posts under NHM SPU 2020 Notification

AP CFW Recruitment Notification 2020 Online applications are going to close tomorrow.i.e. 8 October 2020. National Health Mission, Andhra Pradesh is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of State Coordination Officer, ASHA Team Leader & Others in State Programme Management Unit (SPMU), Telemedicine Hubs and Infant Life Line of National Health Mission AP. Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant subjects are advised to fill up their online applications before the closure of the application.

A total of 77 vacancies have been notified. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the merit obtained in the qualifying exam and Experience. The recruitment process will be conducted by the committee appointed by the Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details for the recruitment here.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 27 September 2020

Last date for receipt of applications: 9 October 2020

Publication of merit lists: 15 October 2020

Publication of the selection lists: 17 October 2020

AP CFW Recruitment Notification 2020 Vacancy Details

Consultants: 8 Posts

Consultant (Training): 2 Posts

Consultant (Outreach Services): 1 Post

Consultant (legal): 1 Post

Consultant (Entomology): 1 Post

Technical Officer: 1 Post

State Coordination Officer: 1 Post

ASHA Team Leader: 1 Post

Pediatricians: 13 Posts

Gynecologist: 10 Posts

General Physician: 11 Posts

Medical Officer: 22 Posts

State Epidemiologist: 1 Post

Biomedical Engineer: 2 Posts

Hospital Administrator: 1 Post

Microbiologist, Culture and DST Lab: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Officer, ASHA Team Leader and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Consultants: Bachelors degree in Medicine (Allopathic/AYUSH) or Dental or Nursing or BPT and MD SPM or DPH or Masters in Public Health or Master of Health Administration or Health Care Management.

Consultant Outreach services in Urban areas: Postgraduate degree in Management /Public Health/Health Care Management /Health Administration.

Legal Consultant (PCPNDT): Bachelors degree in Law.

Consultant – Entomology: Postgraduate degree in Zoology (entomology)/Life sciences. Life sciences candidates must have Zoology as one of the subjects at the graduate level.

Technical Officer (NVHCP): Postgraduate in Statistics/Moths/Management /Computer Applications.

State Coordinator: Postgraduate degree in Management sciences.

ASHA Team leader: Masters degree in Social sciences /Social work/Rural Development/Public

Health/Community Medicine/Preventive and Social Medicine/Management.

Paediatricians/Gynecologist/General Physician: MBBS and Postgraduate degree/diploma in concerned.

Medical Officer: MBBS.

Biomedical Engineer: Graduation in Biomedical Engineering.

Micro biologist – Culture & DST Lab - MD Microbiology or PhD in Microbiology or MSc ( Medical or applied microbiology).

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website