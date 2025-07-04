Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Released at apdsc.apcfss.in, Download Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here

The AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 PDF is now live on the official website of AP DSC. Candidates can verify responses, calculate scores and submit objections till July 11, 2025. The answer key can be downloaded by providing clicking on the direct link below. Check important details here.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 4, 2025, 16:05 IST
AP DSC Response Sheet 2025
AP DSC Response Sheet 2025

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News