AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2020 declared @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in: Know Minimum Qualifying Marks; Cut Off & Merit List releases Soon

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has announced the AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2020 for the exams conducted in September 2020 for recruitment of over 16000 vacancies to the posts of Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Surveyor, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Animal Husbandry Assistant, ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Welfare and Education Assistant, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Amenities Secretary, Ward Administrative Secretary, and others. Candidates who appeared for the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Exam during 20th September - 26th September 2020 can check their results now by visiting the official website. Alternatively, we have shared below the direct link on which the result can be checked:

Check here AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020

In the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam 2020 recruitment examination, candidates were asked a total of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and each question carried 1 mark. In the examination, questions were divided in two parts; Part A included questions from General Studies and Mental Ability section and Part B tested the subject knowledge. Candidates were required to answer these questions in a given time frame with high accuracy as each wrong answer invites a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Those who were able to obtain minimum qualifying marks in the exam have been declared as passed. Here in this article, we have shared below the AP Grama Sachivalayam Minimum Qualifying Marks for all category candidates.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Cut Off Marks 2020

In the official AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2020, the minimum qualifying marks have been listed for different categories. The minimum qualifying marks are the passing marks that a candidate compulsorily need to obtain to qualify the exam. However, only securing the passing marks does not confer any right for selection of candidate for the final merit list. The AP Government reserves the right to decide the official cut off marks. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided on the basis of the need.

Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks for OC/BC/SC/ST/PH category candidates below for AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Exam:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks OC 40% (60 Marks out of 150) BC 35% (52.5 Marks out of 150) SC 30% (45 Marks out of 150) ST 30% (45 Marks out of 150) PH 30% (45 Marks out of 150)

Watch this space for more updates on AP Grama Sachivalayam Cut Off Marks 2020