AP Police Scientific Assistant Admit Card 2020 Released @slprb.ap.gov.in, Download Andhra Police Hall Ticket Here

AP Police Scientific Assistant Admit Card 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP)has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory (Physical, Chemistry and Biology/Serology). Candidates, who have applied for AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020, can download AP Police Admit Card from the official website - slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police Scientific Assistant Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can also download Andhra Police Scientific Assistant Admit Card, directly, through the link

AP Police Scientific Assistant Download Here

AP Police Scientific Assistant Exam is scheduled to be held on 06 December 2020 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 1 PM at 5 regional centres including Vishakhpatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati and Kurnool.

How to Download AP Police Scientific Assistant Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of AP Police - slprb.ap.gov.in Click on the link - “Download the Hall Ticket for the Written Test held on 06-12-2020 for the Posts of Scientific Assistants in Physical, Chemical and Biology/Serology in Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory -2020-11-30” under ‘Latest News’ Tab of the homepage A new window will open where you need to enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Click on ‘View/Print’ Download AP Police Scientific Assistant Hall Ticket 2020

AP Police Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern

There will be 120 objective-type questions on the related subject of 120 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The question paper will be in English Language.

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 40% marks (35% for BC and 30% for SC/ST/Ex).

A total of 9207 applications were received from the candidates out of which 1605 for Scientific Assistant Physical Post,Scientific Assistant Chemistry Posts and Scientific AssistantBiology/Serology Posts.