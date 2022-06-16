AP TET 2022 Registration Begins @aptet.apcfss.in: Check How to Apply Online

AP TET 2022 Application Process: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to be Teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for appearing for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022). Candidates can register online for the AP TET 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 16th July 2022.

AP-TET-2022 Written Exam Paper-I (A&B) and Paper-II (A&B) will be conducted from 6th August to 21st August 2022 across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh State.

In this article, we have shared the AP TET 2022 Calendar and Step-by-Step Application Process.

AP TET 2022 Important Dates

AP TET 2022 Events Important Dates AP TET 2022 Notification Release Date 10th June 2022 Online Payment of Fees 15th June to 15th July 2022 AP TET 2022 Application Start Date 16th June 2022 AP TET 2022 Application End Date 16th July 2022 AP TET Admit Card 2022 Release Date 25th July 2022 Onwards Online Mock Test Availability 26th July 2022 Onwards AP TET 2022 Paper-I (A&B), Paper-II (A&B) 6th August to 21st August 2022 Release of Initial Answer Key 31st August 2022 Receiving of Objections on Initial Key 1st September to 7th September 2022 Final Answer Release Date 12th September 2022 Final Result Declaration 14th September 2022

AP TET 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates can apply only Online for AP-TET- 2022 only online through the official website of AP-TET or through the apply online link given below from 16th June 2022 to 16th July 2022. Candidates shall follow the procedure for while filling up the online application form as below:

(ii) Candidate after checking the eligibility criteria for APTET 2022 shall pay a fee of Rs.500.00 through online Payment Gateway between 15th June 2022 to 15th July 2022 for submission of application Online. On receipt of fee at APONLINE e-Seva, the candidate shall be issued a ‘Journal Number’ with which he/ she can proceed with submission of application online.

NOTE: Issue of Journal Number does not mean that the candidate has completed submission of application online. It is only a confirmation of the fee received.

(iii) Candidate should be ready with photograph of size 3.5X3.5cms before filling in on-line application.’ Paste the photograph on a white paper and sign below (sign in Black Ink only). Ensure that the signature is within the box. Scan the required size containing the photograph and signature. Please do not scan the complete page. The entire image consisting of photo along with signature is required to be scanned and stored in *.jpeg format on local machine. Ensure that the size of the scanned image is not more than 50kb. After uploading the photo, details are to be filled in the application.

Steps to fill the AP TET Application Form 2022

Go to http://cse.ap.gov.in Click on Application Form. Click on the dialogue box (i.e., WELCOME TO ONLINE APPLICATION) Confirm the next dialogue box (i.e., Fields marked with ‘*’ are compulsory) Enter your Journal Number issued by Payment Gateway, the date of payment of fees and Date of birth. At the field ‘Attach your latest photograph' Click on Browse button and attach your photograph and your signature stored on the local machine. Tick the declaration and enter the verification code. Press Upload The application will be opened. When the application form is opened check if the photo is of required size, clear and is of the same candidate of whom the details are to be filled in the application. If the photo is smaller in size, not clear or does not belong to the candidate press 'BACK' button below the photograph on the application form and restart with scanning of the photograph. Confirm that the photograph is yours and that it is as per the given specifications. Fill in the application form as per the instructions given in the User Guide and Information Bulletin and those offered while filling the Online Application Form. After filling all the details press PREVIEW button. This will display the details submitted by you If you find all the details correct press SUBMIT otherwise press EDIT and resubmit the information. On submission of application form online the candidate shall be given reference ID number which should be kept carefully for any kind of future correspondence. Submission of application can be considered to have been completed only on receiving reference ID number. On completion of submission, the candidates shall take a printout of the application and store it for future use. Candidates should not post the printout of the application to APTET office. In case of any clarifications before, during or after submission of application online the candidates may contact the Help Desk from 10.00 A.M. and 5.30 P.M. on all working hours from 13th June 2022 onwards.

AP TET 2022 Application Fee

Candidates applying for AP TET 2022 will be required to pay application fees of Rs.500/-(Rupees Five hundred only) through the payment gateway on the AP TET website.

AP TET Application Form 2022