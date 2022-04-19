APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, Check Eligibility, Salary, and Application Form Here

APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on appsc.gov.in. Check the application process, education qualification, experience, selection, and other details here.

APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Audit Officer in the Directorate of Audit & Pension, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 May 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 20 May 2022

APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Audit Officer - 6 Posts

APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.Com, BBA/MBA[Finance), BA with Economics as one of the subjects and B.Sc. with Mathematics as one of the subjects from a recognized University/AlcTE approved Institute.

APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Not less than 18 Years of age and more than 32 Years of age

APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination followed by an Interview/VivaVoce.

Written Exam

Eligible Applicants will be required to undertake a Written Examination in the following subjects:-

[a) General English--- 100 Marks

[b) General Knowledge------------100 Marks.

(c) Elementary Mathematics----- 1 00 Marks

To qualify, an Applicant must score a minimum of 33% in each subject as also, as a minimum of 45o/o in

aggregate score. Of such qualified candidates, a number three times the advertised posts, in the order of merit, will be eligible and invited for the Interview/Viva-Voce.

Interview/Viva-Voce

Total Marks------40

APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 20 May 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while submitting the online applications.

Only'Online' through APPSC Website. i.e. appsc.gov.in.

One Time Registration on Commission's Website is mandatory. (Once registered, all future applications for any post/vacancy can be submitted using Login ID Password).

Submit only one application. In the case of more than one application, an Application with a higher RID only will be

valid.

valid. Fee has to be paid separately for each application and is non-transferable.

APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee