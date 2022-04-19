APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on psc.ap.gov.in, Check Qualification, Salary, Application Form

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on psc.ap.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 May 2022

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Conservator of Forests - 9 Posts

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree of a University in India.

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Minimum 18 years & Maximum 42 years

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs.40,270/- to 93,780/-

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of the Written Examination will be announced separately.

Exam Scheme

Subject Marks Questions Minutes General English (50 marks) &

General Telugu (50 marks)

(To be Qualified in English & Telugu individually) 100 Marks

(Qualifying Test ) 100 Questions 100 Minutes Paper-1: General Studies & Mental Ability 150 Marks 150 Questions 150 Minutes Paper-2: Mathematics (SSC standard) 150 Marks 150 Questions 150 Minutes Paper-3: General Forestry - I 150 Marks 150 Questions 150 Minutes Paper-4: General Forestry - II 150 Marks 150 Questions 150 Minutes Total 600 Marks

Candidates are required to undergo a walking test and also a Medical Examination (conducted by a Medical Board).

Official Notification

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 10 May 2022. However, 09/05/2022 is the last date for payment of fee up to 11:59 mid night.

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Application Fee