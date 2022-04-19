APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on psc.ap.gov.in, Check Qualification, Salary, Application Form

APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 10 May 2022
APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Assistant Conservator of Forests - 9 Posts
APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree of a University in India.
APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Minimum 18 years & Maximum 42 years
APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Salary
Rs.40,270/- to 93,780/-
APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of the Written Examination will be announced separately.
Exam Scheme
|Subject
|Marks
|Questions
|Minutes
|General English (50 marks) &
General Telugu (50 marks)
(To be Qualified in English & Telugu individually)
|100 Marks
(Qualifying Test )
|100 Questions
|100 Minutes
|Paper-1: General Studies & Mental Ability
|150 Marks
|150 Questions
|150 Minutes
|Paper-2: Mathematics (SSC standard)
|150 Marks
|150 Questions
|150 Minutes
|Paper-3: General Forestry - I
|150 Marks
|150 Questions
|150 Minutes
|Paper-4: General Forestry - II
|150 Marks
|150 Questions
|150 Minutes
|Total
|600 Marks
Candidates are required to undergo a walking test and also a Medical Examination (conducted by a Medical Board).
APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 10 May 2022. However, 09/05/2022 is the last date for payment of fee up to 11:59 mid night.
APPSC ACF Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- All others - Rs. 250/-
- SC, ST, BC, EWS and Ex. service men, etc. - no fee