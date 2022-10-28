APPSC Answer Key 2022 (Released) at psc.ap.gov.in; Check Download Link Here

Andhra Pradesh PSC has released the answer key for the various posts on its official website-psc.ap.gov.in. Check PDF here.

APPSC Answer Key 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the various posts including APPSC - Schedule - I (18th Oct 2022 to 21st Oct 2022 ) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the examination for these posts can download the Answer keys from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) i.e-psc.ap.gov.in

The link of the answer key/initial key and final key is available on the official website.

Although you can download the APPSC Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

In a bid to download the answer key, you will have to visit to answer key section on the official website. You will get the link to get the Answer Key here and you will have to provide your login credentials including User ID and Password to the link available on the official website.

You can raise your objections with following the guidelines and providing your login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the APPSC Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: APPSC Answer Key 2022

First of all visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) .i.e.psc.ap.gov.in. You will have to the Announcement section on the home page. Click on the link that reads ‘ATTENTION: APPSC - Schedule - I (18th Oct 2022 to 21st Oct 2022 ) - Accepting Objections - On Initial Keys - (Published on 28/10/2022) - Click Here Click Here on the home page. You will get the PDF of the APPSC Answer Key 2022 Download and save the APPSC Answer Key 2022 for future reference.

It is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had conducted APPSC Schedule - I (18th Oct 2022 to 21st Oct 2022 ) recently and now updated the answer key for the same.