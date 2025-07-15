APPSC Forest Officer Recruitment 2025: 691 Vacancies Released, Apply Online from July 16 at psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of 691 Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) posts under the Forest Department. Candidates can apply online from July 16 through the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is August 5. Aspirants must have passed class 12th and not exceed 30 years of age to apply online for the APPSC Forest Officer exam.
APPSC Forest Officer Apply Online 2025
APPSC has announced a recruitment drive for 691 Forest Officer posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for this opportunity. The online application link will be activated on July 16 on the official website and will remain open until August 5.
|Events
|Dates
|Official Notification Released
|July 14
|Apply Online Starts
|
July 16
|Last Date to apply
|
August 5
|Last Date to pay application fee
|
August 5
APPSC FBO ABO Vacancy 2025
A total of 691 vacancies have been announced. Of these, 256 vacancies are for Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and 435 for Assistant Beat Officer post.
Eligibility Criteria for APPSC FBO Application Form
Candidates interested in applying for the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Recruitment 2025 must meet the eligibility criteria set by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. The eligibility criteria cover age limit and educational qualification.
- Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 to 30 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed Intermediate (10+2) or its equivalent from a recognised board or institution.
Steps to Apply for APPSC Forest Officer Recruitment
- Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘One Time Profile Registration (OTPR)’ link if you are a new user, and complete the registration process.
- Log in to your account and click on the “Forest Beat Officer Apply Online Link”.
- Fill in all the required details in the application form.
- Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents as per the specified format.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Take a printout of the APPSC FBO Online Form and payment receipt for future reference.
APPSC FBO ABO Application Fee
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
SC, ST, BC & Ex-Servicemen, Unemployed youth, Families having a household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, A.P. Government
|
Rs. 250/-
|
Other Category & Other state candidates
|
Rs. 330/-
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation