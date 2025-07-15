APPSC Forest Officer Recruitment 2025: 691 Vacancies Released, Apply Online from July 16 at psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of 691 Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) posts under the Forest Department. Candidates can apply online from July 16 through the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is August 5. Aspirants must have passed class 12th and not exceed 30 years of age to apply online for the APPSC Forest Officer exam.

APPSC Forest Officer Apply Online 2025

APPSC has announced a recruitment drive for 691 Forest Officer posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for this opportunity. The online application link will be activated on July 16 on the official website and will remain open until August 5.