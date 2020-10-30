APPSC ASO Provisional Result 2020 Out for Assistant Statistical officer Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

APPSC ASO Provisional Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Provisional Result for the Assistant Statistical Officer Notification No.03/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Document Verification round for Assistant Statistical Officer posts can check their result and Document Verification dates from the official website of (APPSC) - psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the provisional result for the Assistant Statistical Officer posts on the basis of Document Verification held from 24/06/2020 to 26/06/2020. Candidates qualified in the Main Examination (Computer Based Test) held on 08/06/2020 were appeared in the DV round for the Assistant Statistical Officer posts.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had released the recruitment for the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer posts Notification No.03/2019 in A.P. Economics & Statistical Sub Service. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.

All such candidates appeared for the various selection processes for the Assistant Statistical Officer Posts can check the provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Statistical officer Posts