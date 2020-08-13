APPSC Revised Computer Test Schedule 2020 for Junior Assistants in ANGRAU Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Updates Here

APPSC Computer Test Schedule 2020 for Junior Assistants: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the Revised Computer Proficiency Test Schedule for Junior Assistants in Acharya N.G.Ranga University on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Computer Proficiency Test can check the schedule on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) - psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Computer Proficiency Test for Junior Assistant-cum-typist Posts in Acharya N.G.Ranga University (ANGRAU) will be conducted from 01-04 September 2020.

The notification further says," In Continuation of provisional result Notification Dt. 11/02/2019 for the post

of JACT in ANGRAU, the candidates whose register numbers are given in the notification have been provisionally selected for computer proficiency Test (C.P.T) is scheduled to be held on 01.09.2020, 02.09.2020, 03.09.2020 and 04.09.2020 at APPSC, Government offices Building Ist & IInd floor opp-Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium complex, M.G Road (Bandar Road), Vijayawada -520010."

All the candidates called for Computer Proficiency Test should note that they will have to bring their main examination Hall Ticket and ID Proof without fail to take the examination scheduled to be held in accordance with the schedule. The candidates should note that they will have to attend the examination with all Covid-19 precautions i.e., Mask, Sanitizer and Glouses etc. as mentioned in the notification. Candidates are advised to go through the details notification available on the official website.

Candidates should note that Computer Proficiency Test will be conducted in two slots daily in two batches. Batch I will be from 10.00 AM to 10.30 AM whereas for Batch II timing will be from 12.00 AM to 12.30 AM.