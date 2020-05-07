Study at Home
APPSC Calendar 2020: Check Exam Date & Schedule of Group 1,2,4/JL/Sachivalayam/ASO|Download PDF

APPSC Calendar 2020 released @psc.ap.gov.in with exam schedule of APPSC 2020 Recruitment exams such as Group 1, Group 2, Group 4, Grama Sachivalayam, JL, ASO, Polytechnic Lecturer and others. PDF Download APPSC Exam Calendar here and know revised exam dates.

May 7, 2020 15:20 IST
APPSC Calendar 2020
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the updated APPSC Calendar 2020 on its official website psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Exam Calendar reveals the latest exam date and schedule of various APPSC 2020 Recruitment and Exams such as APPSC Group 1, Group 2, Group 4, AP Grama Sachivalayam, JL, ASO, Polytechnic Lecturer and others. In this article, we have shared the latest and revised exam schedule and dates of the upcoming APPSC Exams for the posts of AP Forest Range Officer, Polytechnic Lecturer, Junior Lecturer, Divisional Accounts Officer, Degree College Lecturer & other posts. PDF Download the APPSC Exam Calendar 2020 below and know the complete schedule now.

As per the APPSC Annual Calendar 2020, Group I Mains exam which was scheduled to be held during 7 April to 19 April 2020 has been postponed until further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the Andhra Pradesh Commission has postponed the exam dates of Computer Proficiency Test for Junior Assistants and Degree College Lecturer exam. The commission will announced new exam dates of the deferred examinations after analyzing the current situation of COVID-19 in India.

Let's now have a look at the latest exam calendar of the APPSC Recruitment 2020:

APPSC Exam Calendar 2020

Name of Recruitment

Notification Date

Exam Date

Forest Range Officer

10/2018

17 March 2020

18 March 2020

19 March 2020

Divisional Accounts Officer

20/2018

19 March 2020

20 March 2020

Degree College Lecturer

26/2018

3-4 April 2020

(Postponed)

RIMC 2020 (July Term)

16/2019

7 April 2020

(Viva-Voce)

Group-I Services Mains Exam

27/2018

7 April - 19 April 2020

(Postponed)

Assistant BC/Social/Tribal Welfare Officer

PC No 01

10 May 2020 FN & AN

11 May 2020 FN

Royalty Inspector in AP Mining Service

PC No. 07

11 May 2020 FN

11 May 2020 AN

Civil Assistant Surgeons AP Insurance Medical Service

PC No. 02

12 May 2020 FN (GS&MA)

12 May 2020 AN (Subject)

Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering) in AP Police Transport

 

PC No. 08

12 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

12 May 2020 AN (Subject)

Assistant Director in AP Town & Country Planning

PC No. 04

12 May 2020 FN (GS& MA),

12-13 May 2020 AN & FN (Subjects)

Assistant Chemist in AP Ground Water Service

PC No. 05

12 May 2020 FN (GS& MA),

12 May 2020 AN & 13 May 2020 FN

(Subjects)

Town Planning Assistant in A.P. Town & Country Planning Service

 

PC No. 06

12 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

12 May 2020 AN and 13 May 2020 AN

(Subjects)

Technical Assistant (Geophysics)

 

PC No. 01

18 May 2020 AN (Subject)

20 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

Technical Assistants (Hydrogeology)

PC No. 02

19 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

19 May 2020 AN (Subject)

Welfare Organiser in AP Sainik Welfare Sub-Service

PC No. 06

19 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

19 May 2020 AN (Subject)

Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers in Sainik Welfare Service

PC No. 03

of 14/2019

19 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

20 May 2020 FN & AN (Subjects)

Technical Assistants in AP Archaeology & Museums Sub- Service

 

PC No. 05

19 May 2020 AN (Subject)

20 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

Technical Assistant in A.P. Mines and Geology Sub-Service

PC No. 03

20 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

20 May 2020 AN (Subject)

Deputy Inspector of Survey in A.P. Survey and Land Records Sub

Service

PC No. 04

20 May 2020 FN (GS& MA)

20 May 2020 AN (Subject)

RIMC 2021 January Term

01/2020

1 June 2020 - 2 June 2020

PDF Download APPSC Calendar 2020

APPSC Exam Calendar - FAQs

1. Where can we get APPSC Exam Calendar 2020?

Answer: Candidates can download APPSC Calendar by visiting the official website psc.ap.gov.in in PDF download format.

2. When will APPSC release Revised Exam Schedule of postponed exams?

Answer: APPSC will soon release Revised Exam Schedule and Calendar after COVID-19 situation improves a bit.

3. What is APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Date?

Answer: APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam was scheduled to be held during 12 March - 15 March 2020.

4. What is APPSC Group 1 Exam Date 2020?

Answer: As of now, the APPSC Group 1 Mains exam date has been postponed due to COVID-19. The new exam dates will be revealed soon.

