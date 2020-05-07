APPSC Calendar 2020: Check Exam Date & Schedule of Group 1,2,4/JL/Sachivalayam/ASO|Download PDF

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the updated APPSC Calendar 2020 on its official website psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Exam Calendar reveals the latest exam date and schedule of various APPSC 2020 Recruitment and Exams such as APPSC Group 1, Group 2, Group 4, AP Grama Sachivalayam, JL, ASO, Polytechnic Lecturer and others. In this article, we have shared the latest and revised exam schedule and dates of the upcoming APPSC Exams for the posts of AP Forest Range Officer, Polytechnic Lecturer, Junior Lecturer, Divisional Accounts Officer, Degree College Lecturer & other posts. PDF Download the APPSC Exam Calendar 2020 below and know the complete schedule now.

As per the APPSC Annual Calendar 2020, Group I Mains exam which was scheduled to be held during 7 April to 19 April 2020 has been postponed until further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the Andhra Pradesh Commission has postponed the exam dates of Computer Proficiency Test for Junior Assistants and Degree College Lecturer exam. The commission will announced new exam dates of the deferred examinations after analyzing the current situation of COVID-19 in India.

Let's now have a look at the latest exam calendar of the APPSC Recruitment 2020:

APPSC Exam Calendar 2020

Name of Recruitment Notification Date Exam Date Forest Range Officer 10/2018 17 March 2020 18 March 2020 19 March 2020 Divisional Accounts Officer 20/2018 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 Degree College Lecturer 26/2018 3-4 April 2020 (Postponed) RIMC 2020 (July Term) 16/2019 7 April 2020 (Viva-Voce) Group-I Services Mains Exam 27/2018 7 April - 19 April 2020 (Postponed) Assistant BC/Social/Tribal Welfare Officer PC No 01 10 May 2020 FN & AN 11 May 2020 FN Royalty Inspector in AP Mining Service PC No. 07 11 May 2020 FN 11 May 2020 AN Civil Assistant Surgeons AP Insurance Medical Service PC No. 02 12 May 2020 FN (GS&MA) 12 May 2020 AN (Subject) Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering) in AP Police Transport PC No. 08 12 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) 12 May 2020 AN (Subject) Assistant Director in AP Town & Country Planning PC No. 04 12 May 2020 FN (GS& MA), 12-13 May 2020 AN & FN (Subjects) Assistant Chemist in AP Ground Water Service PC No. 05 12 May 2020 FN (GS& MA), 12 May 2020 AN & 13 May 2020 FN (Subjects) Town Planning Assistant in A.P. Town & Country Planning Service PC No. 06 12 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) 12 May 2020 AN and 13 May 2020 AN (Subjects) Technical Assistant (Geophysics) PC No. 01 18 May 2020 AN (Subject) 20 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) Technical Assistants (Hydrogeology) PC No. 02 19 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) 19 May 2020 AN (Subject) Welfare Organiser in AP Sainik Welfare Sub-Service PC No. 06 19 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) 19 May 2020 AN (Subject) Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers in Sainik Welfare Service PC No. 03 of 14/2019 19 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) 20 May 2020 FN & AN (Subjects) Technical Assistants in AP Archaeology & Museums Sub- Service PC No. 05 19 May 2020 AN (Subject) 20 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) Technical Assistant in A.P. Mines and Geology Sub-Service PC No. 03 20 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) 20 May 2020 AN (Subject) Deputy Inspector of Survey in A.P. Survey and Land Records Sub Service PC No. 04 20 May 2020 FN (GS& MA) 20 May 2020 AN (Subject) RIMC 2021 January Term 01/2020 1 June 2020 - 2 June 2020

APPSC Exam Calendar - FAQs

1. Where can we get APPSC Exam Calendar 2020?

Answer: Candidates can download APPSC Calendar by visiting the official website psc.ap.gov.in in PDF download format.

2. When will APPSC release Revised Exam Schedule of postponed exams?

Answer: APPSC will soon release Revised Exam Schedule and Calendar after COVID-19 situation improves a bit.

3. What is APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Date?

Answer: APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam was scheduled to be held during 12 March - 15 March 2020.

4. What is APPSC Group 1 Exam Date 2020?

Answer: As of now, the APPSC Group 1 Mains exam date has been postponed due to COVID-19. The new exam dates will be revealed soon.