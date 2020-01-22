APPSC Group II Final Answer Key 2018 Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Answer Key PDF Here

APPSC Group II Final Answer Key 2018: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC Group II Final Answer Key 2018 today, 22 January 2020 @psc.ap.gov.in. All candidates who appeared in the Group II Mains Exam 2018 can check the Final Answer key uploaded on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group II Mains Exam 2018 was conducted on August 29 & 30, 2019, and the Final Answer Key has been uploaded for the same. Candidates can check Final Answer Key for Paper-I - General Studies and Mental Ability, Paper-II – A.P Social History and Constitution, Paper-III - Planning in India and Indian Economy.

For the sake of the Candidates, we have provided APPSC Group II Final Answer Key PDF in the below-given link. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded the Answer Key along with question paper at the website.

APPSC Group II Final Answer Key 2018

According to the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the objections received on questions and initial key were referred to Subject Experts for consideration. On the basis of the recommendations of the Subject Experts, the Final Answer key has been prepared and uploaded on the official website of the commission.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had published Initial Answer Key on 6 September 2019 and Revised Answer Key on 19 November 2019 and now after taking the objections and on the expert recommendation the Final Answer Key has been released on the official website of APPSC - https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can download the APPSC Group II Final Answer Key by following these simple steps given below.

How to download APPSC Group II Final Answer Key 2018: