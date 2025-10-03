Brain teasers are mini IQ tests in disguise. If you are looking for a quick brain booster and want to test your problem-solving skills at the same time, then this brain teaser is perfect for you! Solving brain teasers is extremely beneficial for your brain. These visual riddles challenge your cognitive abilities, which in turn improves your attention to detail, memory, and the ability to notice minute details. Brain teasers have been found to be great for your cognitive development. When you solve a brain teaser, you enhance your brain's processing speed, concentration, and ability to filter distractions. Brain teasers require creative and critical thinking, which helps you to develop a methodical approach when deciphering solutions to tricky problems. Solving brain teasers also improves your troubleshooting skills by requiring you to try different approaches if one fails. This instills perseverance and patience in you.

In short, brain teasers are puzzles that challenge your mind to decipher tricky situations. Here is a brain teaser that asks you to tell who is a witch. Can you tell who among these three women is a witch? You will get 20 seconds to make your choice. Scroll down to see the answer. Only For High IQ: Spot Who Is A Witch? Even The Sharpest Minds Fail To Answer Correctly In 20 Seconds! Let's see if you are able to ace this brain teaser challenge. This is a timed test of your observation skills so it comes with an added layer of difficulty. Carefully examine the image. Observe each woman in the picture. Look for inconsistenciences, subtle clues, and anomalies to spot the witch. The witch may look a bit different from the ordinary people. Focus on specific details like a hidden wand, or unusual clothing, or a distinctive facial feature.

Analyse the overal composition of each woman in the imae to notice anything out of place. So the goal is clear to you: Find the witch. Scan the image. Look for things that scream 'witch'. Is there any object or telltale signs that might help you distinguish the witch? Pay attention to details that might seem insignificant at first. Check the hands and body of the each of them. Do you see anything that hints at a witch? Use your focus and concentration to read the hidden details. The witch could be hiding in plain sight. Did you figure out who is a witch in this brain teaser picture? Answer revealed! If you spotted the witch all by yourself, then give yourself a pat on your back. Tell us in the comments if you got it right. It is woman B who is a witch.