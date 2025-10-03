Picture puzzles are not just a source of entertainment. If you are looking for a quick mental workout, then this puzzle serves the purpose. Picture puzzles can be excellent brain games to stimulate your mental skills, such as logic, memory, and visual perception.
And the best part? These require a few seconds of your time to test your visual IQ. These present you with an image and challenge your brain to spot hidden objects or differences. Like in this puzzle, there is a pumpkin hidden among turkeys. Will you be able to find it?
This picture puzzle will test your focus, concentration, spatial reasoning skills, and the ability to decipher minute hidden details that most average minds often miss. So are you excited for this puzzle?
A picture puzzle like this one is not just for kids. This visual puzzle is a real test of your cognitive powers. If you are extremely sharp and brilliant, then you should be able to spot the hidden pumpkin within the given time limit. Take the challenge to prove your skills! Only 11 seconds to ace this puzzle. Ready?
If You Possess Sharpest Eyes And High IQ, Then Spot The Hidden Pumpkin In 11 Seconds!
Image: Dudolf
You must be super observant and attentive to be able to solve this puzzle. So if you believe you possess these skills then take the challenge now!
Set a timer of 11 seconds and find a quiet room. Remove all distractions. You will need to focus intently. So we cannot afford any distractions.
Use your observation skills and attention to detail to attempt this puzzle. Scan the image carefully.
Look for anything that disrupts the pattern of turkeys. Do you see anything that differs from repetitive pattern of the turkeys?
Look for unique shape, colours, and features of a pumpkin. It might be camouflaged within the turkeys.
Observe the turkeys to understand their colour, size, and shape.
Scan the image systematically. Merely glancing at the image won't do. The pumpkin might have slight variation in colour or pattern.
Be focused. Use sharp concentration and persistence, as the pumpkin might be very cleverly designed to blend in with the turkeys.
Any luck so far spotting the pumpkin?
Answer revealed!
If you are still looking for the pumpkin, then take a break. Time's up! Scroll down to see where the pumpkin is.
Image: Dudolf
