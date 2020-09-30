APPSC Initial keys 2020 for Gazetted & Non-Gazetted Posts to release on Oct 01@psc.ap.gov.in, Raise Objection till Oct 12

APPSC Initial keys 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is going to release the Initial keys/Response sheets for Gazetted/Non-Gazetted Posts exams on its official website. Commission will release the Initial keys/Response sheets on 01 October 2020 and all such candidates appeared in the various Gazetted (Notification No.14/2019) and Non-Gazetted Posts exam can check their Initial Key once it is available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), commission will release the Initial keys and Response sheets on 01.10.2020 on its official website. Candidates can check the same once it is uploaded on its official website. Candidates can raise their Objections, if any from 05.10.2020 to 12.10.2020 through the process given on the short notification.

Notification further says," The Commission has conducted the examinations for Gazetted posts from 21.09.2020 to 24.09.2020 and Non Gazetted posts from 25.09.2020 to 27.09.2020. The Initial keys and Response sheets will be hosted on 01.10.2020. The objections will be accepted from the candidates from 05.10.2020 to 12.10.2020. The objections should be submitted through on line only. Objections through Post / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions etc., will not be accepted."

All such candidates appeared in the Gazetted/Non-Gazetted Posts exams can check the short notification regarding the Initial keys/Response sheets and Raising the Objections details. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(qqvy0rrxcda10apfjrxk2qqq))/Documents/NotificationDocuments/WEB%20NOTE-%20initial%20key.pdf

Direct Link for APPSC Initial keys/Response sheets 2020 for Gazetted & Non-Gazetted Posts Updates





How to Download: APPSC Initial keys/Response sheets 2020 for Gazetted & Non-Gazetted Posts Updates