APPSC JE Online Registration 2025 Closes Soon, Apply Now for 413 Junior Engineer posts at appsc.gov.in

APPSC JE Registration 2025 Last Date: Candidates must hurry and fill the APPSC JE 2025 application form as today is the last day for the registration. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited the applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers across several technical disciplines in the state. A total of 413 JE posts have been announced. The online registration began on 18 September 2025 and will be open until 10 October 2025. The written examination is tentatively scheduled for 11 January 2026.
The APPSC JE recruitment selection consists of a Written Test and Viva-Voce. The written test consists of two papers: Paper I (General English, General Studies and Aptitude) and Paper II (Technical Subject). The written test is objective in nature and total marks assigned are 450. Viva-voce is of 50 marks.
APPSC JE 2025 Overview
The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced 413 vacancies across various government departments for the post of Junior Engineer. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 11 January 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website and must register soon as today is the last date.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Junior Engineer (JE)
|
Conducting Body
|
Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
413
|
Registration Start Date
|
18 September 2025
|
Last Date to Register
|
10 October 2025
|
Exam Date (Tentative)
|
11 January 2026
|
Mode of Exam
|
Written Test and Viva voce
|
Official Website
|
appsc.gov.in
Steps to Apply for APPSC JE 2025
Candidates who are eligible to register for the APPSC JE posts can follow the steps given below:
-
Go to the official website: appsc.gov.in
-
A candidate must mandatorily register for ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) before filling the application form.
-
On the homepage, in the Advertisement Details section, you will find the Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Examination (JECRE)- 2025.
-
Firstly, download the details about the exam and read it carefully.
-
Click on the “Apply Online” link.
-
Use the credentials generated during the OTR registration to log in and fill in the detailed application form.
-
Enter educational, technical, and communication details; upload scanned copies of required documents (photo, signature, certificates) in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee online using net banking / debit card / credit card / UPI.
-
Review the filled application form, submit it, and save it for future reference.
APPSC JE 2025 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the APPSC JE 2025 application fee through online mode only. APST candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹150/- only for APST candidates and ₹200/- only for other candidates. PwBD candidates are exempted.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
APST Candidates
|
₹150/- only
|
Candidates other than APST
|
₹200/- only
|
PwBD
|
Exempted
