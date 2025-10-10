APPSC JE Online Registration 2025 Closes Soon, Apply Now for 413 Junior Engineer posts at appsc.gov.in

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 10, 2025, 11:27 IST

APPSC JE Registration 2025 Last Date: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the recruitment drive for 413 Junior Engineer (JE) posts, and the registration window for APPSC JE 2025 will close today. The application process began on 18 September 2025 and will today, on 10 October 2025. The candidates can visit the official website- appsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the details about registration process, eligibility criteria, application fee, and apply link.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Last Date to Apply Today
APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Last Date to Apply Today

APPSC JE Registration 2025 Last Date: Candidates must hurry and fill the APPSC JE 2025 application form as today is the last day for the registration. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited the applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers across several technical disciplines in the state. A total of 413 JE posts have been announced. The online registration began on 18 September 2025 and will be open until 10 October 2025. The written examination is tentatively scheduled for 11 January 2026.

The APPSC JE recruitment selection consists of a Written Test and Viva-Voce. The written test consists of two papers: Paper I (General English, General Studies and Aptitude) and Paper II (Technical Subject). The written test is objective in nature and total marks assigned are 450. Viva-voce is of 50 marks.

APPSC JE 2025 Overview

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced 413 vacancies across various government departments for the post of Junior Engineer. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 11 January 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website and must register soon as today is the last date.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Junior Engineer (JE)

Conducting Body

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)

Total Vacancies

413

Registration Start Date

18 September 2025

Last Date to Register

10 October 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

11 January 2026

Mode of Exam

Written Test and Viva voce

Official Website

appsc.gov.in

Steps to Apply for APPSC JE 2025

Candidates who are eligible to register for the APPSC JE posts can follow the steps given below:

  • Go to the official website: appsc.gov.in

  • A candidate must mandatorily register for ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) before filling the application form.

  • On the homepage, in the Advertisement Details section, you will find the Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Examination (JECRE)- 2025.

  • Firstly, download the details about the exam and read it carefully.

  • Click on the “Apply Online” link.

  • Use the credentials generated during the OTR registration to log in and fill in the detailed application form.

  • Enter educational, technical, and communication details; upload scanned copies of required documents (photo, signature, certificates) in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online using net banking / debit card / credit card / UPI.

  • Review the filled application form, submit it, and save it for future reference.

APPSC JE 2025 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the APPSC JE 2025 application fee through online mode only.  APST candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹150/- only for APST candidates and ₹200/- only for other candidates. PwBD candidates are exempted.

Category

Application Fee

APST Candidates

₹150/- only

Candidates other than APST

₹200/- only

PwBD

Exempted

