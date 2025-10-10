APPSC JE Online Registration 2025 Closes Soon, Apply Now for 413 Junior Engineer posts at appsc.gov.in

APPSC JE Registration 2025 Last Date: Candidates must hurry and fill the APPSC JE 2025 application form as today is the last day for the registration. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited the applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers across several technical disciplines in the state. A total of 413 JE posts have been announced. The online registration began on 18 September 2025 and will be open until 10 October 2025. The written examination is tentatively scheduled for 11 January 2026.

The APPSC JE recruitment selection consists of a Written Test and Viva-Voce. The written test consists of two papers: Paper I (General English, General Studies and Aptitude) and Paper II (Technical Subject). The written test is objective in nature and total marks assigned are 450. Viva-voce is of 50 marks.