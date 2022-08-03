APPSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2022 Out at psc.ap.gov.in; Download Link Here

Andhra Pradesh PSChas released the answer key for the posts of Junior Assistant on its official website-psc.ap.gov.in. Download PDF.

APPSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2022 : Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in A.P. Revenue Department on its official website.

All those candidates appeared in the screening exams for the Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant can check the APPSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2022available on the official website of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in.

In a bid to download the APPSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including User ID and other to the link available on the official website.

Commission has conducted the Screening test for the post of Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant in A.P. Revenue Department on 31 July 2022. The Screening test was

consisting of Section – A- General Studies & Mental Ability (Q.Nos.01- 100) and Section - B –General English & General Telugu (Q. Nos. 101-150).

Now Commission has uploaded the initial key along with Question Paper for the screening test on the official website-psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any for any questions or key, they may file the same in the prescribed format available on the official website. The objections can be raised from 03.08.2022 to 05.08.2022 through Online only.

