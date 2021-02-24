APPSC Medical Exam Date 2021 for Degree College Lecturer Announced @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details

APPSC Medical Exam Date 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the medical exam date for Degree College Lecturer post on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in medical exam for Degree College Lecturer post can check the medical exam date from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Medical Examination for post of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges in A.P Collegiate Education Service under Visually and Orthopedically Handicapped on 26 February and 08 March 2021. Candidates can check the Date & Time of Medical Examination for the Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges posts on its official website.

Candidates belongs to Orthopedically Challenged will have to roport to the medical board-The Superintendent, King George Hospital, Maharani peta, Visakhapatnam-531011 on 26 February 2021. On the other hand, candidates belongs to Visually Challenged will have to report at-The Superintendent, Regional Eye Hospital, Near Rama Talkies, Old TB Hospital Area, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam 530016 on 08 March 2021.

Candidates will have to report before the Medical Board with memorandum issued by the Commission along with the certificates issued by the District Medical Board. Candidates qualified for medical test for Degree College Lecturer post can check the details of the medical date on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



