APPSC Recruitment 2025: Andhra Pradesh ABO & FBO Exam Date Announced, Scheduled on September 7

APPSC Exam Date 2025 : The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the exam date for the posts of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. The Commission will be conducting the screening test in objective type mode in off-line mode on September 07, 2025 across the state. A total of 691 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in the A.P.
Forest Subordinate Service against notification no.06/2025. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the exam schedule pdf through the official website of APPSC-https://psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC FBO Exam Date 2025 Download
The written exam will be conducted on September 07, 2025 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM across the state. You can download the details pdf directly through the link given below-
APPSC FBO ABO Selection Process 2025
Selections for Forest Beat Officer /Assistant Beat Officer will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in four stages selection process including Screening Test/Main Written Examination/Physical Measurements Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document verification.
|Screening Test
|This is just a prelims exam which will be based on qualifying nature. Exams will be conducted in multiple-choice questions mode.
|Main Written Examination
|All those candidates shortlisted in prelims screening round will be able to appear in the second stage online computer-based exam. The exam will be based on three parts including General Studies & Mental Ability, General Science & General Mathematics and Essay writing.
|Physical Measurements Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
|Those who will qualify in the mains round will be able to appear for the physical examination round including PMT/PET.
|Document Verification
|Finally candidates who qualify in the PMT/PET round will have to appear for Document Verification round.
Steps to Download APPSC Exam Date 2025 from psc.ap.gov.in?
The given steps should be followed while downloading the details exam schedule online from the official website:
Step 1: Go to the career section of the APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link Web note on Screening test date for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer In A.P. Forest Subordinate Service (General/Limited Recruitment) (Notfn No.06/2025)- (Published on 17/07/2025) - Click Here on the home page.
Step 3: You will get the notice pdf in a new window
Step 4: Download the Result and save for future reference.
