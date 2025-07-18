APPSC Recruitment 2025: Andhra Pradesh ABO & FBO Exam Date Announced, Scheduled on September 7

APPSC Exam Date 2025 : The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the exam date for the posts of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. The Commission will be conducting the screening test in objective type mode in off-line mode on September 07, 2025 across the state. A total of 691 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in the A.P.

Forest Subordinate Service against notification no.06/2025. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the exam schedule pdf through the official website of APPSC-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC FBO Exam Date 2025 Download

The written exam will be conducted on September 07, 2025 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM across the state. You can download the details pdf directly through the link given below-