APPSC SI Admit Card 2021 Out, Download PET PST Call Letter @appsc.gov.in

APPSC SI Admit Card 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) to the post of Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and Sub Inspector (IRBn). Candidates can download APPSC Admit Card from the official website of APPSC - appsc.gov.in. The link to download the admit card is available till 06 May 2021.

APPSC SI Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download APPSC Physical Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

APPSC SI Admit Card Download Link

APPSC SI PET PST is scheduled on 31 March, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09 April 2021 for Female Candidates and on 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 20 April and 01, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 May 2021 for Male Candidates. A total of 18745 candidates will be appearing for the physical tes. The candidates who are going to appear in APPSC Physical Exam can check their date of the exam as per their roll number through the link below:

APPSC SI PET PST Details Notice PDF

How to Download APPSC SI Admit Card ?



Go to official website of APPSC - appsc.gov.in Click on ‘Admit Card’ Tab Now, click on ‘Download’ given against ‘SUB-INSPECTOR(CIVIL/IRBN)’ Enter your Mobile Number OR Email Id, Password and Captcha Download APPSC SI Physical Admit Card

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had invited applications for 123 Sub Inspector in Civil Polic under Home Guard Department.