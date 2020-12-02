APS CSB Result 2020 New Update: AWES Army Public School PRT/PGT/TGT Exam Result Shortly @aps-csb.in

APS CSB Result 2020: Army Public School (APS) will release soon release the result of online exam for the Online Screening Test for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT and PRT on its official website - aps-csb.in. APS CSB Website Reads - "AWES OST 2020 results will be declassified shortly".

As per APS CSB Recruitment Notification PDF, AWES Result is tentatively scheduled to be uploaded on 02 December 2020. Hence, we can expect Army Public School Result 2020 anytime soon.



Army Public School Results will be available on the official website for 30 days. Once the results are removed from the portal, individual Score cards/ results can be obtained on a special request and on payment of a specific administrative charge.

APS CSB Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate. The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

The candidates who would qualify in the online exam shall be called for next stage of selection which is an Interview Round. Those who clear the interview will be called for Skill Test (Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency)

APS CSB Exam 2020 was held on 21 November and 22 November. The registration for the same was held from 01 October to 20 October.

Every year, HQ AWES conducts the Screening Examination on behalf of the Boards of Administration at Regional Command Headquarters for filling up 8000+ vacancies in 137 Army Public Schools (APS). Selection and appointment will be done by the Board of Administration/School Administration and Management Committee.