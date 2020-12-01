APSC AE Admit Card 2020 Out @apsc.nic.in, Download Assistant Engineer Call Letter Here

APSC JE Admit Card 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card of Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. Candidates can download APSC Admit Card from the official website of APSC apsc.nic.in.

APSC AE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Assam PSC AE Admit Card, directly, through the link.

APSC AE Admit Card Download Link 2020

How to Download APSC JE Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in Go to 'Call Letters/Admit Cards' Tab given on the left side of the homepage Click on the link 'Download admit card for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer(C) under P&RD (Advt. No. 03/2020 dated 26-06-2020)' Enter your Roll Number Download APSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card

APSC AE Exam is scheduled to be held on 06 December 2020 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 Noon for General Studies Subject and from 1:30 AM to 3:30 AM for Engineering Subject at 13 exam centres.

APSC AE Exam Pattern:

Subject Marks Time GS 100 2 hours Civil Engineering 100 2 hours

A total of 3989 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the exam. The shortlisted candidates should bring a Valid ID Proof like Pan Card, Driving Licence,Passport, Current ID card issued by the educational institutions, Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card (wherever applicable) at the time of Screening/Written test.

The exam is being conducted to fill 577 vacancies of (Civil) Under P&RD Department.