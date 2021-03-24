APSC Provisional List 2021 Out for Assistant Architect Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Date

APSC Provisional List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Assistant Architect Post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for for Assistant Architect post can check the list of shortlisted candidates which is available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the post of Assistant Architect in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department against Advt. no.13/2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified will have to appear for the interview round for Assistant Architect post.



Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Architect on 8/9 April/2021 at the venue as per the programme given below at its office at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22. Commission will upload the Intimation Letters on its official website (www.apsc.nic.in.) on 01 April 2021.

All such candidates who have applied for Assistant Architect post in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department against Advt. no.13/2020 dated 17.12.2020 can download the list of shortlisted candidate and interview schedule on the official website of APSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

