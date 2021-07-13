APSC Screening Test Result 2021 Out for Assistant Architect Post @apsc.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test result for the Assistant Architect Post on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check PDF here.

APSC Screening Test Result 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Assistant Architect Post Advt No. 03/2020. Candidates qualified in the screening test now will be called for interview round.

All such candidates who have appeared in the Screening Test for Assistant Architect post can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates in the screening test for the post of Assistant Architect. Commission has conducted the screening test on 04 February 2021 for the post of Assistant Architect against Advt No. 03/2020.

Candidates qualified in the Screening Test (OMR based) for the Assistant Architect post under the Public Works (Building and NH) Department, will have to appear for the next Interview round as per the selection process for the posts.

Commission will notifiy the date of interview for the Assistant Architect post shortly on its official website. Shortlisted candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website of APSC for latest updates.

Candidates can check the APSC Screening Test Result 2021 for Assistant Architect Post available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

