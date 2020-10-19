APSC CCE Interview Dates 2018-20 Released for Combined Competitive Exam @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

APSC CCE Interview Dates 2018-20: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Assam Civil Services Interview Schedule 2018-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 can check the details Interview Schedule from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission, the Interview schedule for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 has been uploaded on its official website. The Interview for those who have qualified in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 will be conducted from 28 October 2020 to 27 November 2020.

The Interview will be conducted in two sessions 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 PM onwards on the day given in the notification. Candidates can check the details Interview Schedule as per Roll Number and dates with the session provided for the Combined Competitive Examination, 2018 Interview Session.

Candidates qualified in the Mains exam will have to appear in the interview at Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 as per date, time etc. mentioned in the above interview programme.

Candidates should note that no call letter for the interview will be sent separately by post. The call letter will be uploaded on the Commissions’ www.apsc.nic.in on 21st October, 2020. The candidates can download their call letter from the official website after providing their login credentials.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring with them all the original Certificates, Mark Sheets relating to their educational qualification, caste, etc. along with a set of self attested copies of aforesaid documents. Candidates qualified in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 can check the details Interview Schedule on the official website of the APSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC CCE Interview Schedule 2018-20 for Combined Competitive Exam

http://www.apsc.nic.in/notif_2020/Notif_CCE_VIVA_2018_16Oct2020.pdf